Size matters: German idioms, big and small

The German language has all sorts of creative phrases related to size. Learn some here to make a sizeable impression on your friends!
From being "one number too big for someone" to not wanting to be a "currant crapper," the German language has all sorts of unusual expressions when it comes to sizes. Like the quirky, yet cleverly motivating: "Even small livestock produce crap." It actually means: Every little bit helps!
Click through the gallery above to view some of the German idioms involving size.
