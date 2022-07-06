 Size matters: German idioms, big and small | Meet the Germans | DW | 06.07.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

Size matters: German idioms, big and small

The German language has all sorts of creative phrases related to size. Learn some here to make a sizeable impression on your friends!

  • Close-up of eye looking at measuring tape.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    '...für groß und klein'

    Often used to describe various entertainment activities, this idiom is quite inclusionary: Literally, "for large and small," it means for adults and kids, and pretty much everyone in-between.

  • An adult hand embracing a baby's hand.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Kleine Ursache, große Wirkung'

    "Small cause, big effect" — need we say more? You don't always need much to have an impact. In terms of money, the saying goes: "A small leak will sink a great ship." But the flip side of the coin may be: A small act could lead to great wonders.

  • Young woman holding out a pair of jeans that are way too large at the waist.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Eine Nummer zu groß für jemanden sein'

    "To big be a number too large for someone" — refers to a situation or task that's beyond one's capabilities; it's similar to saying that someone is "out of their depth" in English. Perhaps inspired by the previous idiom, you may aim to take it down a notch and see what happens then.

  • Apple pie with rolling pin and apples to the side.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Klein beigeben'

    It means to give or cave in, to back down. The more lively, literary image in English is: "to eat humble pie."

  • Mother cow licking her young calf on a sunny field.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Kleinvieh macht auch mist'

    It could sound harmless — offspring also do their business, or, in this German phrase, literally: "even small livestock produce droppings/crap. " But its actual meaning is more positive: Every little bit helps!

  • Smiling infant walking in the sunshine at the beach, held on the hands by grown-ups.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Du bist großartig'

    Well-meaning parents say that their children are the best thing in the world, that they are wonderful, they are "larger than life." Of course kids bask in that kind of sunshine: Why would they not?

  • Close-up image of black currants.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Sei kein Korinthenkacker!'

    It may sound a little harsh, but the sentiment may be more amicable. Literally, it says: "Don't be someone who craps currants." Yet it simply means: don't be a nitpicker, don't stress the small stuff. Not a bad motto to live by…

  • Measuring band curled up against a blue background.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Im Klein-Klein verheddern'

    "To get mixed up in small-small" is the literal translation of this German idiom. It means to get entangled, embroiled, or bogged down in something. Best to avoid it all together!

  • Boy jumping in the sky over a bouncy castle; woman sitting on it.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Das ist Kleinkram'

    "That is little stuff" is this literal translation. We'd say in English: "Those are mere odds and ends." Or: "Details, details!" — with a sweep of our hand that it's a minor matter. The sentiment: Focus on the big stuff!

  • Jackson Pollock painting from 1950: black splotches on paper.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Nicht kleckern — klotzen!'

    Don't get wrapped up or way-laid in mere details: Look at the big picture! That's what this saying means. It's actually quite picturesque, as it literally recommends to avoid fiddling about or make a minor mess with little drops, but instead, to show off, make yourself known, make things big, toot your horn!

  • A man in a shoe store looks into the camera as he measures a very big shoe, set next to a smaller one to contrast size.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Auf großem Fuss leben'

    This idiom literally translates as, "to live on a broad or big foot." It refers to people who live it up, like royals, as they have plenty of money to squander. The expression is said to come from the era of Henry Plantagenet, Duke of Anjou (1132-1189), who had an excrescence on one foot and needed special big shoes — which became trendy among the rich, the only ones who could afford them.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


  • Close-up of eye looking at measuring tape.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    '...für groß und klein'

    Often used to describe various entertainment activities, this idiom is quite inclusionary: Literally, "for large and small," it means for adults and kids, and pretty much everyone in-between.

  • An adult hand embracing a baby's hand.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Kleine Ursache, große Wirkung'

    "Small cause, big effect" — need we say more? You don't always need much to have an impact. In terms of money, the saying goes: "A small leak will sink a great ship." But the flip side of the coin may be: A small act could lead to great wonders.

  • Young woman holding out a pair of jeans that are way too large at the waist.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Eine Nummer zu groß für jemanden sein'

    "To big be a number too large for someone" — refers to a situation or task that's beyond one's capabilities; it's similar to saying that someone is "out of their depth" in English. Perhaps inspired by the previous idiom, you may aim to take it down a notch and see what happens then.

  • Apple pie with rolling pin and apples to the side.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Klein beigeben'

    It means to give or cave in, to back down. The more lively, literary image in English is: "to eat humble pie."

  • Mother cow licking her young calf on a sunny field.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Kleinvieh macht auch mist'

    It could sound harmless — offspring also do their business, or, in this German phrase, literally: "even small livestock produce droppings/crap. " But its actual meaning is more positive: Every little bit helps!

  • Smiling infant walking in the sunshine at the beach, held on the hands by grown-ups.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Du bist großartig'

    Well-meaning parents say that their children are the best thing in the world, that they are wonderful, they are "larger than life." Of course kids bask in that kind of sunshine: Why would they not?

  • Close-up image of black currants.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Sei kein Korinthenkacker!'

    It may sound a little harsh, but the sentiment may be more amicable. Literally, it says: "Don't be someone who craps currants." Yet it simply means: don't be a nitpicker, don't stress the small stuff. Not a bad motto to live by…

  • Measuring band curled up against a blue background.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Im Klein-Klein verheddern'

    "To get mixed up in small-small" is the literal translation of this German idiom. It means to get entangled, embroiled, or bogged down in something. Best to avoid it all together!

  • Boy jumping in the sky over a bouncy castle; woman sitting on it.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Das ist Kleinkram'

    "That is little stuff" is this literal translation. We'd say in English: "Those are mere odds and ends." Or: "Details, details!" — with a sweep of our hand that it's a minor matter. The sentiment: Focus on the big stuff!

  • Jackson Pollock painting from 1950: black splotches on paper.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Nicht kleckern — klotzen!'

    Don't get wrapped up or way-laid in mere details: Look at the big picture! That's what this saying means. It's actually quite picturesque, as it literally recommends to avoid fiddling about or make a minor mess with little drops, but instead, to show off, make yourself known, make things big, toot your horn!

  • A man in a shoe store looks into the camera as he measures a very big shoe, set next to a smaller one to contrast size.

    German idioms in all shapes and sizes

    'Auf großem Fuss leben'

    This idiom literally translates as, "to live on a broad or big foot." It refers to people who live it up, like royals, as they have plenty of money to squander. The expression is said to come from the era of Henry Plantagenet, Duke of Anjou (1132-1189), who had an excrescence on one foot and needed special big shoes — which became trendy among the rich, the only ones who could afford them.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


From being "one number too big for someone" to not wanting to be a "currant crapper," the German language has all sorts of unusual expressions when it comes to sizes. Like the quirky, yet cleverly motivating: "Even small livestock produce crap." It actually means: Every little bit helps!

Click through the gallery above to view some of the German idioms involving size.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube , Instagram and  dw.com/MeettheGermans .

DW recommends

From head to toe — quirky German idioms based on body parts

Idioms based on body parts are popular in both English and German, but they aren't identical. In Germany, stones drop from hearts and some people live on big feet.  

The German language's saltiest expressions

Once known as "white gold," salt is essential to life. No wonder it's trickled into German idioms. And oversalting is seen as a sign that you're in love...  

'Love goes through the stomach': 13 German idioms about food and cooking

German is rich in idioms revolving around food and cooking. Learn some of them to impress your friends while also whetting your appetite in the process!  