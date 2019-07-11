Six museums to explore virtually during lockdown    

1. The Louvre

With a comprehensive range of virtual tours covering a number of the iconic Paris institution's diverse collections, the Louvre is a treasure trove waiting to be discovered for free and from the comfort of your home.

"The Advent of the Artist," an exhibition in the Louvre's Petite Galerie dedicated to art and cultural education, debuted to much fanfare in September last year and is now open to the public via a virtual tour.

Curated to coincide with a cycle of Louvre exhibitions celebrating Renaissance artists such as Leonardo da Vinci, Donatello and Michelangelo, "The Advent of the Artist" features some 40 artworks from the likes of Dürer and Rembrandt alongside literature from the time to trace the emergence and recognition of the concept of the artist.



In the week before Easter alone, additional content came online related to art history, the Louvre collections and the construction of the world's most visited museum. By March 19, visitors to the Louvre website had increased more than tenfold from around 40,000 per day to more than 400,000.

2. Museum of the Earth

Based in Ithaca, New York, the Paleontological Research Institution's Museum of the Earth combines natural history displays, interactive science features and art exhibitions to encourage "critical thinking about life on Earth in the past and today, and how our species is affecting the natural world."

While the museum's permanent exhibition takes physical visitors on a journey through 4.5 billion years of the Earth's history, the institution is adapting well to coronavirus times, having recently made its "Bees! Diversity, Evolution, Conservation" special exhibit available online.

Having gone on display at the Museum of the Earth in September 2019, the physical exhibit has translated well into the virtual realm online, where ultra-high resolution images help demonstrate the importance of bees to all plant and animal life.

3. The British Museum

The British Museum's vast venue in central London might be shuttered until further notice, but its interactive The Museum of the World experience is a worthy alternative for those wanting to explore the past from the safety of home.

Utilizing advanced WebGL (Web Graphics Library) technology for a highly immersive journey through time, continents and cultures, The Museum of the World allows users to navigate through human history by simply operating a computer mouse.

Through a partnership between the British Museum and the Google Cultural Institute, one can travel a timeline following parallel histories and cultures or click on objects in the British Museum's collection from prehistory to the present.

The British Museum website has attracted legions of new visitors since the museum closed on March 18. "Figures for the full month of March show there were 1.75 million users who used the website, 137% up on February 2020," a British Museum spokesperson told DW. It was the second highest month on record.

Individual online tours showed massive growth, with one exploring LGBTQ objects throughout history enjoying a 1055% increase in visits in March compared to February.

4. Street Art

Like the British Museum, a number of other cultural institutions worldwide have already been digitally curated in partnership with Google Arts and Culture. Since 2015, Google has teamed up with The Street Museum of Art, an anonymous collective of "guerrilla" curators who showcase street art works online that in real life are often designed to disappear as quickly as they are created.

Several virtual exhibitions are attracting new viewers during the coronavirus crisis. Among them is "Amazing Street Art Murals in New York," featuring impressive curbside creations in the Big Apple by upcoming local artists and giants of the oeuvre such as Banksy, the Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra and the American Keith Haring.

Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements Inspired by hieroglyphs Impressed by ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs, Haring adopted their form of communication by developing characters that were reduced to just a few lines. "There is within all forms a basic structure, an indication of the entire object with a minimum of lines, that becomes a symbol," he said in 1978.

Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements The hole left after John Lennon's death Haring was nothing if not a contemporary artist responding to the pressing issues of the day. With this untitled vinyl painting on tarp, Haring reacted to John Lennon's murder on December 8, 1980. "I woke up the next morning with this image in my head — of the man with a hole in his stomach — and I always associated that image with the death of John Lennon."

Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements Tagging the dog Although inspired by graffiti artists, Haring did not consider himself one of them. As his work progressed, he created a signature tag: starting with the outline of an animal, the tag began to resemble a dog; later in his work, it rather appeared as a person crawling on all fours.

Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements Love over consumerism with Andy Mouse Numerous symbols and figures appear repeatedly throughout Haring's work. A simple red heart, signifying love is shown here as a gamble two people take. On the right half of the image is the artist's unique Andy Mouse, a character derived from the Disney figure but tweaked in homage to pop artist Andy Warhol. Context varies, but Andy Mouse is seen as a critique of mass consumerism and pop culture.

Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements The original form of going viral Haring was a contemporary of Neil Postman, famous for his book "Amusing Ourselves to Death"; both were ahead of their time as critics of the role of TV and computers in our lives. The screen-headed caterpillar shown in this painting from 1983 combines common symbols in Haring's work to delivers his message of warning that machines pose acute danger to people and could spell the end of humanity.

Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements Baring the Cross Adept at critiquing modern culture through symbols he employed, Haring often showed the cross as a place of death or being used by people to commit murder. The cross seen here can be said to represent evangelical Christianity and the trend toward televangelism that swept the US in the early 1980s. In interviews, the artist warned of the danger of dogmatism and "control religions."

Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements The X-man Whether you want to interpret the x as the marker of a target or as another letter in the alphabet so frequently used by Haring in his work (and which the exhibition at the Albertina in Vienna is named after), the symbol appears again and again. In this instance, it appears to represent the mob mentality that tears people apart.

Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements Chalk outlines as political statements Although he died of AIDS at 31, Haring was famous for his politically-driven work even in Europe. He was asked to draw a mural on the Berlin Wall in the late 80s, and painted public service messages, including "Crack is Whack." The turbulence of the 1980s, a decade characterized in the US by the discovery of HIV, military action and the rampant greed of Wall Street, are common themes in his art.

Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements The monkey as Golden Calf Mixing metaphors, this acrylic painting could be considered an ironic take on the tale of the Golden Calf, here featuring a red monkey worshiped by many. Monkeys are depicted throughout Haring's oeuvre, most remarkably in his work supporting the AIDS advocacy organization ACT UP, which evokes the three wise monkeys from the proverb "hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil."

Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements Untitled, Self-Portrait (1985) Early in his career, Haring sought out opportunities to bring his art to a broader audience — and found it on the empty, black-matted billboards of the early 80s New York subways. Graffiti had already inched into every corner of the city, but Haring took a different approach, using chalk instead of marker to create temporary drawings, similar to this later self-portrait.

Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements Artist at work Haring used a similar technique to the continuous process employed by Picasso, according to the latter's son, Claude. "He just stayed close, ... painting it from top to bottom — bending on his knees, and never once stepping back to see how it looked. Only after he had covered the entire door did he step back, and that's when the door was finished and became a marvelous painting." Author: Courtney Tenz



5. Museum Island Berlin

The Staatliche Museen zu Berlin (State Museums of Berlin) — the institution that oversees the clutch of world-renowned museums on the Spree River in the German capital — has made significant additions to its "digital repertoire" since all of its institutions were closed on March 14.

During the shutdown, all 15 collections can still be explored online, including the Bode Museum (top image), whose virtual tour of sculptures and Byzantine art combines 62 interlinked 360-degree panoramic views of the entire museum, elaborated with a detailed database of 850 digitized sculptures and paintings.

The Staatliche Museen zu Berlin have also partnered with Google Arts & Culture since 2011. In time for the corona lockdown, the institution recently ramped up its presence on the platform via a Museum Island portal that now includes around 5,000 objects, 40 exhibitions, 37 short narratives, five virtual reality tours, six expeditions, around ten works of art shown in a gigapixel format plus street views of all of the museums with permanent exhibitions. High on the virtual tour list is the Pergamon Museum.

Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status Unique museum landscape The Altes Museum (Old Museum) is the founding building of the famous museum complex on the Spree Island. In 1830 it was the first public museum to be opened in Prussia. It was followed by the Neues Museum, the Alte Nationalgalerie, the Bode-Museum and lastly, in 1930, the Pergamon Museum. Since 1999, the entire complex has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status The Pantheon in Berlin The Altes Museum (Old Museum) houses statues, weapons, gold and silver jewelry of the Greeks, Etruscans and Romans. It does not only show ancient treasures but with its columns and splendid halls, it is also reminiscent of the epoch. The heart of the building is the rotunda, which is designed according to the model of the ancient Pantheon in Rome.

Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status The star of the Museum Island The five museums were largely destroyed during the Second World War. The Neues Museum, which remained in ruins for a long time, was hit particularly hard. It remained closed to visitors until 2009. It presents exhibits from prehistory and early history as well as the Middle Ages. One exhibit is particularly famous: the bust of the Egyptian Queen Nefertiti.

Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status A temple dedicated to art The Old National Gallery, a replica of a Greek temple, looks particularly sublime. In front is the equestrian statue of the Prussian King Friedrich Wilhelm IV, who made the first sketches for the building's design. The museum shows paintings and sculptures from Goethe's time of Weimar Classicism to realism. The masterpieces include works by Caspar David Friedrich, Claude Monet and Auguste Renoir.

Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status Neo-baroque on the Spree island The neo-baroque Bode Museum, which rises like a moated castle on the tip of the Museum Island, is frequently photographed. It houses, among other things, Byzantine art, sculptures and paintings from the 13th to 18th centuries as well as a coin collection. All the artistic styles of a given period are displayed here together. The museum thus follows the concept of its founder, Wilhelm von Bode.

Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status Construction Site: Pergamonmuseum Since 2014, the Pergamon Hall with its famous antique frieze has no longer been open to the public. The most famous museum on the island is being completely renovated. The construction work should be finished by 2025 at the latest.

Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status Antique splendour in the Pergamon Museum Despite the ongoing restoration, visitors can still see the blue Ishtar Gate (above), a Processional Way from Babylon, and the famous market gate of Miletus. They are among the highlights along with the Pergamon Altar. The Pergamon Museum was the last of the five exhibition houses to be built. Its impressive exhibits make it the most visited museum in Berlin.

Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status Pergamon in 360 degrees Nevertheless, visitors to Berlin do not have to forgo seeing the famous Pergamon Altar. Since November 2018, the artist Yadegar Asisi has been presenting a huge panorama picture in a temporary exhibition building opposite the Bode Museum that stages the city of Pergamon with its altar in Roman times around 129 AD.

Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status A monumental waterfront visitor center The newest building on Museum Island is the James Simon Gallery by star architect David Chipperfield, which opened on July 12, 2019. It is the central reception and service building for all five exhibition halls. With around 2.5 million visitors annually, Berlin's Museum Island is one of the biggest crowd-pullers in Germany.

Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status A master plan for the Museum Island The James Simon Gallery was built as part of a master plan to renovate and modernize the Museum Island. With the new central visitor center and the Archaeological Promenade, the individual museums are to grow together to form a common complex.

Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status Museum Island: UNESCO World Heritage Site Today the collections unite 6,000 years of human history. This earned Berlin's Museum Island the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999. With 2.3 million visitors annually, the Museum Island is a tourist highlight in Berlin. A stroll across the Museum Island is definitely worthwhile — even before the reopening of the Pergamon Museum in 2025. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg



6. Van Gogh Museum

The Amsterdam home to many of the Dutch master's works has been making the most of its online resources during the coronavirus closure.

"The traffic to our social media channels is bigger than ever," a Van Gogh Museum spokesperson told DW. The sustained uptick is unprecedented, with visitors able to enjoy 4K YouTube private tour videos from the permanent collection, and a wealth of in-depth website pages containing stories about Van Gogh's life.



Recent additions to the website offer fun interactive engagement from the safety of home, including 125 "Van Gogh Questions."