 Six dead in Czech hospital shooting | News | DW | 10.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Six dead in Czech hospital shooting

There have been multiple victims in a shooting at a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava. A man has shot himself in the head in a car police officers had been looking for as part of a manhunt for the suspect.

Ostrava hospital shooting: police officers and paramedics in front of the hospital

Six people were killed in a shooting at the University Hospital in Ostrava in the north-east of the Czech Republic on Tuesday morning. 

The attack occurred happened around 7 a.m. (0600 GMT). A special police task force was at the scene and a helicopter was deployed.    

Police published a photo they initially identified as the alleged shooter, but later clarified was a witness, saying they were also searching for another person. 

Ostrava, Czech Republic

Police said a man had shot himself in the head in a car they had been looking for as part of a manhunt for the assailant.

"Police found the car, there was shooting heard from the site. We are establishing the identity of the man who shot himself in the head before the police action," the police said.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place in a waiting room. He said he was traveling to the hospital in Ostrava. 

President Milos Zeman expressed his deepest condolences to the survivors. He also thanked the law enforcement officers, the doctors, and everyone who was helping.

Security across the Czech Republic has been boosted following the shooting.

Employees of the hospital were advised not to leave their departments. "We are all nervous," one female medic told the Czech News Agency (CTK).

Czech Television reported police led a man out of the hospital in handcuffs but did not confirm if he was a suspect.

Ostrava is the third largest city in the Czech Republic, located around 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of Prague near the borders of Poland and Slovakia. 

Tuesday's incident was the worst shooting in the Czech Republic since a man shot eight people dead at a restaurant in Uhersky Brod in 2015.

Read more: Rare shooting spree in Czech Republic

The University Hospital in Ostrava was evacuated and police were working to secure surrounding areas

The University Hospital in Ostrava was evacuated and police were working to secure surrounding areas

kw/rs (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Residents in Czech town honor eight killed in shooting

In the Czech Republic, hundreds have mourned the victims of a shooting. On Tuesday, a 62-year-old gunman murdered eight people at a restaurant in Uhersky Brod before killing himself, police said. (25.02.2015)  

Rare shooting spree in Czech Republic

The Czech government has ruled out terrorism as the motive for a resident's fatal shooting of eight people in a restaurant in the eastern town of Uhersky Brod. Police say the gunman then killed himself. (24.02.2015)  

WWW links

DW newsletter

DW newsletter  

Related content

EU verschärft zur Terrorbekämpfung das Waffenrecht

Gun control: EU court upholds tightened firearms ban 04.12.2019

The Czech Republic had challenged the ban on semi-automatic rifles for private use. But measures taken by the European Parliament and the European Council do not breach legal principles, says the EU's top court.

EU Traktor mit Euro-Scheinen

EU denies subsidies were used for state corruption 04.11.2019

A recent report alleged government officials in Hungary and the Czech Republic misused €59 billion in farming subsidies. But the European Commission pushed back, saying it has "zero tolerance" for fraud.

Danziger Werft, Blick auf das Gelände der ehemaligen Kaiserlichen Werft; Stocznia Gdańska, widok na teren dawnej Stoczni Cesarskiej.

Asian fusion revives Gdansk's Hanseatic roots 04.12.2019

The Port of Gdansk has unveiled plans to double its cargo volumes to 100 million tons a year. The ancient Polish city is again at the crossroads of history thanks to Singaporean investment and Chinese trade.

Advertisement