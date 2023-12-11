  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Climate change
ConflictsMiddle East

Situation at Gaza hospitals 'heartbreaking': Red Cross

November 12, 2023

Less than half of the hospitals in Gaza are still operating, and their situation is worsen dramatically as the Israel-Hamas war continues. Doctors are running out of anesthetics and blood supplies, as more severely injured people arrive every day.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Yiys