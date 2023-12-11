Situation at Gaza hospitals 'heartbreaking': Red Cross

ConflictsMiddle EastSituation at Gaza hospitals 'heartbreaking': Red CrossTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle East11/12/2023November 12, 2023Less than half of the hospitals in Gaza are still operating, and their situation is worsen dramatically as the Israel-Hamas war continues. Doctors are running out of anesthetics and blood supplies, as more severely injured people arrive every day.https://p.dw.com/p/4YiysAdvertisement