 Singular ′they′ crowned word of the decade by US linguists | News | DW | 04.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Singular 'they' crowned word of the decade by US linguists

US linguists have picked the gender-neutral pronoun "they" as their word of the decade. The term beat a list of contenders that included "meme," "#BlackLivesMatter" and "'MeToo" to win the crown.

A man opening his shirt to reveal a transgender symbol

The American Dialect Society has named "they" as the word of the decade, recognizing the plural pronoun's growing use as a singular form to refer to people with a non-binary gender identity.

The winner was decided in a vote by the body's 350 members at an annual gathering on Friday.

"People want to choose something that stands the test of time and sums up the decade as a whole," said linguist and lexicographer Ben Zimmer.

The word of the year was "(my) pronouns" — a nod to the increasingly popular practice of specifying the perferred personal pronouns one would like to be called by, for example she/her.

The society said in a statement that the top picks showed "how the personal expression of gender identity has become an increasing part of our shared discourse."

Other words on the list for word of the decade included "meme," which came in second place, followed by "climate," "#BlackLivesMatter," "woke" and "MeToo."

"They" was also crowned word of the year by US dictionary Merriam-Webster in 2019.

The American Dialect Society was founded in 1889 and started selecting its word of the year in 1991. Since then, the only two previous decade winners have been "web" for the 1990s, and "Google" as a verb for the 2000s. 

  • Words of the year 2019 Respektrente (picture-alliance/dpa)

    From 'Respektrente' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2019

    2019: 'Respektrente'

    Planned changes in pension laws in Germany are set to disadvantage many workers at retirement; the bill was disparagingly dubbed "Respektrente." The term won over the expressions "Rollerchaos," referring to the chaos created by the sudden invasion of electric scooters in German cities, and "Fridays for Future," a term widely used in Germany for the worldwide school strike for climate movement.

  • Hitze Sommer 2018 Edersee ausgetrocknet (picture alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    From 'Respektrente' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2019

    2018: 'Heisszeit'

    The term "Heisszeit," or warm age — as opposed to an "ice age," which sounds quite similar in German: "Eiszeit" — was chosen as the Word of the Year 2018, reflecting not only Germany's extreme summer that year, but climate change as as whole.

  • The word Jamaika-Aus backdropped by a Jamaica flag (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    From 'Respektrente' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2019

    2017: 'Jamaika-Aus'

    "Jamaica coalition" refers to the symbolic colors of three parties in German politics: black for the conservative CDU/CSU, yellow for the liberal FDP and green for the Greens. In 2017, coalition talks kept Germany busy for weeks, but then came to an abrupt halt. This was "Jamaika-Aus," or Jamaica Out.

  • Graphics: A piece of paper with the word of the year 2016 postfaktisch (DW)

    From 'Respektrente' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2019

    2016: 'Postfaktisch'

    During the US presidential election campaign, and after Donald Trump's victory in the Fall of 2016, the word "postfaktisch," or post-factual, came into common usage as it denoted the spread of fake news. Even Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) couldn't abstain from using it. It comes into play when public opinion is formed by emotions and resentments rather than objective facts.

  • Austria Slovenia refugees near Sentilj

    From 'Respektrente' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2019

    2015: 'Flüchtlinge'

    "Flüchtlinge" — refugees. Undoubtedly, no other issue had a bigger impact in 2015. The closest runner-up was "Je suis Charlie," an expression with which people expressed their solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack against the French satirical journal Charlie Hebdo. Number three was "Grexit," which referred to the possibly impending expulsion of Greece from the Eurozone.

  • Lichtgrenze 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall

    From 'Respektrente' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2019

    2014: 'Lichtgrenze'

    The winning word in 2014 was "Lichtgrenze," or border of light, which refers to a light installation on the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. It was followed by "Schwarze Null," black zero, describing government efforts to not incur new debts. Another favorite was "Götzseidank," alluding to "Gott sei Dank" (thank God) and the legendary goal of soccer star Mario Götze in Brazil.

  • Germany Merkel and Gabriel Symbolbild Windschatten

    From 'Respektrente' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2019

    2013: 'GroKo'

    "GroKo" is short for Grosse Koalition, a grand coalition of the CDU/CSU and the SPD. Recalling "Kroko," or crocodile, the word also expresses derision. The runner-up was "Protz-Bischof," or braggy bishop, referring to Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst of Limburg who came under fire for his prestigious construction projects. The term was followed by "Armutseinwanderung," poverty-driven migration.

  • Rettungsroutine - word of the year

    From 'Respektrente' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2019

    2012: 'Rettungsroutine'

    "Rettungsroutine," rescue routine, reflected the repetitive efforts to stabilize the European economy. "Kanzlerpräsidentin," chancellor-president, came second: It derided Merkel for acting as neutral as the German president. Third was "Bildungsabwendungsprämie," education-refusal-bonus, derogatorily used for non-working mothers who demand a bonus for not sending their kids to a kindergarten.

  • Symbolic picture frustration at school

    From 'Respektrente' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2019

    2011: 'Stresstest'

    According to the GfdS, "Stresstest," stress test, so superbly expressed the spirit prevailing in 2011 that it became part of everyday speech. It referred to stress surrounding banks, train stations, governments and nuclear power stations. "Stresstest" was followed by the verb "hebeln," to lever, associated with the expansion of euro saving efforts, as well as "Arabellion," or Arab Spring.

  • Symbolic picture of anger

    From 'Respektrente' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2019

    2010: 'Wutbürger'

    "Wutbürger," angry citizen, described the impression that political decisions were being made without asking the population first. It was followed by "Stuttgart 21," the heavily criticized reconstruction of Stuttgart's main station, and "Sarrazin-Gen", the gene of Thilo Sarrazin, a politician and author who holds highly controversial views on migrants.

  • Symbolic picture - Abwrackprämie cars at a scrap yard

    From 'Respektrente' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2019

    2009: 'Abwrackprämie'

    You got an "Abwrackprämie," a wreck bonus, for turning in your old car to receive a new one at a reduced price. Close favorites were "kriegsähnliche Zustände," war-like conditions, referring to Germany's involvement in peace-keeping missions in Afghanistan. And finally, the "Schweinegrippe," swine flu, turned out to be less dangerous than thought, but continued to stir public hysteria.

    Author: Katharina Abel (ad)


DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Gender-neutral 'they' named 2019 word of the year

Using the word "they" as a gender-neutral pronoun has become more common for people who identify as a mix of male and female — or as neither. US dictionary Merriam-Webster says "they" was one of its most-searched terms. (11.12.2019)  

Is the German language degenerating?

Butchered words and incorrect grammar on WhatsApp and Twitter, and Anglicisms everywhere: For years, critics have been complaining that the German language is deteriorating. But are they right? (11.11.2019)  

From 'Respektrente' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2019

"Respektrente," or respect pension, is the word of the year 2019. Which terms were honored, ridiculed or lampooned in earlier times by the Association for the German Language? (29.11.2019)  

A selection of German 'Non-Words of the Year'

Each January, a jury of linguists chooses a derogatory buzzword popularized through public discourse. The initiative is meant to raise critical awareness of language use. Here are some examples. (15.01.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Advertisement