MusicUnited States of America

Singer Tony Bennett dies at 96

33 minutes ago

American jazz singer Tony Bennett has died in New York. Throughout his career, the legendary crooner collaborated with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UEBY
Tony Bennett at the Grammys
Tony Bennett won more than 20 Grammys throughout his careerImage: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/picture alliance

Tony Bennett died in New York on Friday, his publicist Sylvia Weiner told the Associated Press. 

The legendary crooner had an enduring hit with the 1962 song "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

No specific cause of death was given, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016.

In 2021 he tweeted: "Life is a gift — even with Alzheimer's."

A storied career

Bennett put out more than 70 albums in his decades-long career.

Frank Sinatra once called the former singing waiter "the best in the businesses." Bennett would go on to win more than 20 Grammy awards, including a lifetime achievement award.

Bennett came from an era when big bands defined US pop music, but found newfound success among younger audiences in the 90s.

His collaborations became more diverse as grew older.

In 2014, when he was in his 80s, Bennett collaborated with Lady Gaga and went on a world tour with her in 2015. The two recorded a second jazz album together in 2021.

In his 2011 album "Duets II," Bennett also performed with the likes of Aretha Franklin, The Beetles' Paul McCartney and U2 frontman Bono.

zc/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters)

