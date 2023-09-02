  1. Skip to content
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett dies aged 76

September 2, 2023

American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who died at the age of 76, was best known for his escapist, Caribbean-flavored song "Margaritaville."

https://p.dw.com/p/4VsP9
Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Los Angeles in 2015
Jimmie Buffett's "Margaritaville" inspired restaurants and resorts and made the singer a multi-millionaireImage: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/picture alliance

American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, best known for his escapist Caribbean-flavored song "Margaritaville," has died at the age of 76.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," a statement posted to Buffett's official website and social media pages said on Saturday.

The statement did not specify where Buffett died or provide a cause of death. An illness had forced him to postpone concerts in May, and Buffett had said in social media posts that he had been hospitalized, but didn't give details.

In a career that spanned five decades and included writing and running a business empire, Buffett released 27 studio albums, four of which went platinum and eight went gold.

Homage to Key West

"Margaritaville" was released in 1977. It peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and stayed on the chart for 22 weeks, making it his most popular single.

The song is the leisurely portrait of a lounger on his porch, watching tourists sunbathe while a pot of shrimp begins to boil. It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016 for its cultural and historic significance.

"Margaritaville" also helped establish Key West, Florida as a unique music sound and world-renowned travel destination.

"There was no such place as Margaritaville," Buffett told the Arizona Republic in 2021. "It was a made-up place in my mind, basically made up about my experiences in Key West and having to leave Key West and go on the road to work and then come back and spend time by the beach."

The song soon inspired restaurants and resorts, turning Buffett's supposed desire for the simplicity of island life into a multimillion-dollar brand.

Buffett also wrote several best-selling books and two children's books, launched his own record label (Margaritaville Records), and made numerous cameo appearances in various films and TV shows, usually as himself. He also co-founded the Save the Manatee Club charity with former Florida Governor Ron Graham in 1981.

dh/msh (AP, Reuters)

