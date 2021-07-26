Singer Pink offers to pay 'sexist' clothing fine for Norway's beach handball team

Throughout her career, singer Pink has shown she is not shy about speaking up for what she feels is right. Now, she has come to the aid of Norway's beach handball team after they were fined for refusing to wear bikini bottoms at the recent European championships in Bulgaria.

"I'm very proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team for protesting the very sexist rules about their 'uniform,'" Pink tweeted. "Good on ya, ladies. I'll be happy to pay your fines for you."

The sport's rules state that female players must wear bikini bottoms, and that these must have a "close fit" and a side depth of no more than 10 centimeters (3.9 inches). Male players, however, can wear shorts.

Last week, the European Handball Federation said the Norway team had worn "improper clothing" and issued a €1,500 ($1,771) fine to the team.

"In the bronze medal game against Spain on Sunday [July 18] the team of Norway played with shorts that are not according to the athlete uniform regulations," the federation wrote in a statement published on its website.

Team Norway are hoping the stance they took inspires long-term change in the uniform rules

On Monday, the federation announced it had donated the fine to a "major international sports foundation which supports equality for women and girls in sports." Further noting, it was lobbying the International Handball Federation for a change in the rules.

The fine has sparked a raft of criticism in Norway, with the country's handball federation praising the team's stance and the Norwegian sports minister calling the fine "totally ridiculous."

Female players have long complained of finding bikini bottoms uncomfortable and degrading.

Responding to Pink's offer on their Instagram account, the Norway team — which previously said they were "proud about making a statement" — wrote "wow" and thanked the singer for her support.

"We really appreciate all the love we have received," they added under an image of themselves wearing their shorts. "You're the best."

