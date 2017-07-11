Singer Meat Loaf dies at 74

The US singer Meat Loaf has died on Thursday at the age of 74, a statement on his official Facebook page said on Friday.

He was best known for his album "Bat Out of Hell," which was one of the top-selling albums of all time.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," a message on Meat Loaf's Facebook page read.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours," it added.

The statement did not reveal the cause of the singer's death.

At a performance in Berlin in 2013

From Marvin Lee Aday to Meat Loaf

Born Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas on September 27, 1947, he used his inheritance following his mother's death to move to Los Angeles, where he formed the band Meat Loaf Soul. The nickname Meat Loaf apparently came from his football coach, because of his weight.

The band's first concert was in a California bar in 1968, opening for Van Morrison's band at the time, Them. With various new guitarists joining Meat Loaf's band, the name changed a few times; they performed among others as Popcorn Blizzard and Floating Circus.

The singer then joined a touring production of the musical "Hair," obtaining through that role an offer to record with Motown Records. The album "Stoney & Meatloaf" (sic) came out in 1971.

Cult classic 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'

Meat Loaf pursued his stage career, joining in 1973 the original L.A. Roxy cast of "The Rocky Horror Show" musical. The successful show was adapted into a film, "Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1975), where Meat Loaf played the role of Eddie, a minor character which is however mentioned throughout the story. The movie turned into a cult cultural phenomenon.

Forever cult: The Rocky Horror Picture Show Weird trip from 1975 "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" opens with red-painted lips on a black background singing the song "Science Fiction/Double Feature." The most successful cult film of the 70s is based on a weird musical. Now the US TV network Fox has produced a remake. Will the new version work as well without trashy 70s appeal?

Forever cult: The Rocky Horror Picture Show Janet and Brad can't believe what they see In 1975, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick were still unknown. Now she's a top Hollywood actress, and he has starred in several TV series. In "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," Janet and Brad, a freshly-in-love young couple, are stuck in the middle of nowhere on a rainy night with a flat tire and knock at the door of a creepy castle. There, they discover a bunch of freaks having a party.

Forever cult: The Rocky Horror Picture Show It's just a jump to the left... The party goes wild dancing the "Time Warp" - until everyone drops. The song is still a classic at parties. The humpbacked butler Riff-Raff and the maid Magenta show Brad and Janet how it's done, with additional visual instructions from the narrator.

Forever cult: The Rocky Horror Picture Show Sweet Transvestite Tim Curry depicts the shrill transvestite Dr. Frank N. Furter, a genius in leather straps. He is an alien from the planet Transexual, of the galaxy Transylvania. He also has special powers. That night, he will show his guests his latest creation.

Forever cult: The Rocky Horror Picture Show I can make you a man Dr. Frank N. Furter has created his own creature, but unlike Frankenstein, it is a beautiful man. "Rocky" isn't the most brilliant. Neither was he created to be a great conversationalist. He's there to serve as Frank N. Furter's love toy. However, there are several other interested parties...

Forever cult: The Rocky Horror Picture Show Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me! Janet has fallen for Rocky and tries to seduce him singing a song in a sugary voice that leaves no room for interpretation. "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" showcases endless frivolities and sexual liberties without gender boundaries. Both Janet and Brad are seduced by the master of the castle.

Forever cult: The Rocky Horror Picture Show Chaos! Janet's teacher, Dr. Scott (at the front) suddenly appears in the castle and interrupts the fun. He also happens to be the father of Frank N. Furter's ex-lover, Eddie, who was killed and whose remains are served for dinner. The handsome Rocky also realizes what's happening - and finally a coup is staged by Riff-Raff and Magenta (left in picture) against the megalomaniac Frank N. Furter.

Forever cult: The Rocky Horror Picture Show The new bosses Riff-Raff (now hump-free) and Magenta take command. They execute Frank N. Furter with a laser beam, then charter the castle back to their home planet. Janet, Brad and Dr. Scott are left on Earth, confused. Thus ends the flashy combination of travesty, rock'n'roll, horror, soft-porn and sci-fi.

Forever cult: The Rocky Horror Picture Show Laverne Cox is the new star of the remake In the remake, transsexual actress Laverne Cox plays the role of Frank N. Furter. Tim Curry is also in the cast - this time as the narrator. Fox reworked the whole story and produced a new soundtrack. Airing in the US on October 20, the remake has its world premiere on October 18 at the international TV market, MIPCOM, in Cannes. Author: Silke Wünsch (eg)



During that same period, he started working on his best-known album, "Bat Out of Hell," which came out in 1977.

"Bat Out of Hell" is among the world's best-selling albums, having sold 43 million copies globally, with nearly 15 million of those in the US.

Perhaps Meat Loaf's best-known song was the power ballad "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," which came out in 1993 on the album "Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell." The single reached the number one spot in the US charts the year of its release, staying there for five weeks, according to Deadline. It also earned Meat Loaf a Grammy Award for best rock vocal performance, solo.

All while producing more albums, including a third title in the "Bat Out of Hell" series in 2006, he kept on performing as an actor, appearing in over 50 movies and TV shows, sometimes as himself or as a character resembling his stage persona, including in the films "Spice World" (1997) and "Fight Club" (1999).

According to Deadline, Meat Loaf was set to develop a TV series, based on his hit single, comprising of comedic series of tasks for couples to compete in.

Despite his name, Meat Loaf said in interviews that he was actually a vegetarian for 10 years, and made public his month of veganism for Veganuary in 2020.