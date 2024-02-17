Singer Isaak to represent Germany at Eurovision 2024

Isaak sang "Always On The Run" and beat out eight competitors to win the chance to represent Germany at the world's most-watched cultural event.

German singer Isaak Guderian will represent the country at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The annual event, watched by millions of people, will be held inMalmo, Sweden, in early May after Swedish singer Loreen won the contest last year.

Isaak beat eight others

Isaak beat out eight others at the pre-selection event held in Berlin on Friday. The singer, born in the small northwestern town of Espelkamp, performed "Always On The Run."

An international jury and the German public watching the televised show voted to put Isaac's song at top.

Isaak, who is 28 years old, has had prior experience at The X Factor Germany and later won Show Your Talent 2021.

Germany is guaranteed a place in the contest final every year because it is one of the five countries that financially contribute most to organizing the show.

But Germany has had a disappointing track record recently, with rock band Lord of the Lost finishing last in 2023.

Germany and the Eurovision Song Contest To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

rm/lo (AFP, dpa, epd)