Singer Christina Aguilera voices support for Britney Spears

In a new twist to the Britney Spears story, the pop icon's sister posted a video on Instagram, saying that now that her sister had clearly spoken about her situation, she could follow her lead and express herself.

"Since the day I was born I have only loved and adored my sister,” Jamie Lynn Spears said, adding "I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world as she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain nor lose either way." The popstar's younger sister said she was not affected by the situation because she was her sister and "only concerned about her happiness."

She also said, "Maybe I didn't support her the way she'd like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform,…but I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag." She added that she was not her family and she was speaking for herself.

Shortly after Jamie Lynn Spears' video went online, fans of her popstar sister began to tweet their reactions to the video under #FreeBritney. Some fans accused the younger Spears of "leeching off” her sister and also demanded that Netflix drop the actor from its series Sweet Magnolias, in which she is performing.

Aguilera voices support

But Britney also got some much-needed support from her contemporary Christina Aguilera, who also became famous around the same time as Spears herself. In a post featuring very young versions of herself and Spears, Aguilera wrote, "These past days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she's going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”





Popstar Britney Spears has been dominating the news recently after she said she would like to personally address the court and report on her conservatorship arrangement with her father, Jamie Spears. 39-year-old Britney told a Los Angeles judge on June 23 that her father had been abusive, making her work without breaks, constantly monitoring her and forbidding her from removing a birth control device so she could try to have a baby.

Jamie Spears (left) has full control over his daughter's person and property

Spears' legal arrangement, called a conservatorship, began in 2008. The arrangement involved Jamie Spears controlling the singer's person and later, also her finances. The conservatorship began after the star suffered a mental breakdown, including attacking reporters' vehicles and shaving her head. After a year's break, Britney Spears made a comeback, releasing several albums and performing at so-called "residencies" in Las Vegas.

Spears began the process of removing her father from conservatorship last year after the star canceled her "Domination" residency in Las Vegas in 2019, prompting fans to suspect that something in her life was amiss and demanding that the singer be freed from her father's control.

(With Reuters)