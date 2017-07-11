Singapore stays execution of Malaysian man convicted of drug smuggling

A Singapore court on Tuesday stayed the execution of a disabled man after he contracted COVID-19.

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 33, convicted of drug smuggling was due to be hanged on Wednesday morning.

His execution was stayed until further notice, judge Andrew Phang told the court.

Dharmalingam was arrested in April 2009 for trafficking about 42.72 grams of pure heroin.

Narcotics officers found a small bundle of heroin strapped to his left thigh at a checkpoint.

He was sentenced to death in November 2010 under the country's strict drug laws.

A previous appeal to reduce the penalty to life in prison failed and a final push for presidential clemency was rejected last year.

His lawyers appeal against the execution arguing that capital punishment of a mentally disabled person was a violation of Singapore's Constitution.

More to follow...

adi/rt (Reuters, AFP)