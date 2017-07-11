Singapore stays execution of Malaysian man convicted of drug smuggling

A Singapore court on Tuesday stayed the execution of a disabled man after he contracted COVID-19.

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 33, convicted of drug smuggling was due to be hanged on Wednesday morning.

His execution was stayed until further notice, judge Andrew Phang told the court.

"We have got to use logic, common sense and humanity," the judge said in court.

Dharmalingam, a Malaysian national, was arrested in April 2009 for trafficking about 42.72 grams of pure heroin.

Narcotics officers found a small bundle of heroin strapped to his left thigh at a checkpoint.

He was sentenced to death in November 2010 under the country's strict drug laws.

A previous appeal to reduce the penalty to life in prison failed and a final push for presidential clemency was rejected last year.

His lawyers appealed against the execution arguing that capital punishment of a mentally disabled person was a violation of Singapore's Constitution.

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam 's family lives in Ipoh in northern Malaysia

The case has attracted international attention with a group of UN human rights experts appealing to Singapore to halt the execution.

"We are seriously concerned that, if the appeal is dismissed, he could still be executed imminently," the experts said in a statement ahead of Tuesday's ruling.

British billionaire and a prominent opponent of capital punishment also called on the Southeast Asian country to spare Dharmalingam.

