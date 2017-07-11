Singapore stays execution of Malaysian man convicted of drug smuggling

A Singapore court on Tuesday stayed the execution of a disabled man after he contracted COVID-19.

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 33, convicted of drug smuggling was due to be hanged on Wednesday morning.

His execution was stayed until further notice, judge Andrew Phang told the court.

"We have got to use logic, common sense and humanity," the judge said in court.

What is he convicted of?

Dharmalingam, a Malaysian national, was arrested in April 2009 for trafficking about 42.72 grams of pure heroin.

Narcotics officers found a small bundle of heroin strapped to his left thigh at a checkpoint.

He was sentenced to death in November 2010 under the country's strict drug laws.

An earlier appeal to commute the death penalty to life in prison failed and a petition for presidential clemency was rejected last year.

What have his supporters said?

His lawyers appealed against the execution arguing that capital punishment of a mentally disabled person was a violation of Singapore's Constitution.

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam 's family lives in Ipoh in northern Malaysia

Those calling for the suspension of Dharmalingam's death penalty said that his IQ was revealed to be 69 during a trial at the High Court — a level that is internationally recognized as an intellectual disability.

His supporters claim that his intellectual disability means he can't make rational decisions.

The Singapore High Court, however, ruled that Nagaenthran knew what he was doing and upheld the death sentence.

The execution, scheduled for Wednesday, was put on hold after a last-resort appeal was lodged, with the Court of Appeal.

International call for clemency

The case has attracted international attention and a group of UN human rights experts appealed to Singapore to halt the execution.

"We are seriously concerned that, if the appeal is dismissed, he could still be executed imminently," the experts said in a statement ahead of Tuesday's ruling.

British billionaire and a prominent opponent of capital punishment also called on the Southeast Asian country to spare Dharmalingam.

Amnesty International, said the last-minute stay by the high court offered a "glimmer of hope."

"To meet international standards of fairness, an appeal process must not be rushed, but needs to serve as a meaningful opportunity to reconsider Nagaenthran's case," said Amnesty's Singapore researcher Rachel Chhoa-Howard.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had also written to his Singaporean counterpart seeking leniency for Nagaenthran "purely on humanitarian grounds," urging him to postpone the execution, according to reports.

