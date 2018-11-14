 Sing the Christmas carol ″Silent Night″ | Euromaxx | DW | 16.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Euromaxx

Sing the Christmas carol "Silent Night"

"Silent Night" was first officially sung 200 years ago. Today it's one of the most famous Christmas carols. We want to hear you singing the song in your language. Send us a video!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Stille Nacht

"Silent Night" is 200 years old. It was first officially sung on 24 December 1818 in the Austrian town of Oberndorf bei Salzburg. A priest called Joseph Mohr wrote the lyrics, while the melody came from village school teacher and church organist Franz Xaver Gruber. The lyrics have been translated into around 300 languages and dialects.

We'd love to hear you sing "Silent Night" in your language, all three verses if possible. Make sure to film it and send the video in to Euromaxx. We'll show the most original performances on the show, and on our social media. 

Just use the upload tool on our website. As a thank you, we're giving away a wooden Christmas pyramid - a traditional decoration from the Ore Mountains in Germany. Plus a CD with exclusive renditions of "Silent Night". Closing date is 29 November 2018, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final.

Good luck!

 

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

Advertisement

Film

Mickey Mouse, 1983 (picture-alliance)

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90

Mickey Mouse, that cheerful Disney cartoon character known to young and old around the world, turns 90. With decades of comic books, films and untold merchandising products in his name, he still looks good for his age. 

Books

Man with his hands bound in foreground with a placard in the back reading free journalists (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Langsdon)

Punishing free speech with prison and persecution

Beaten, locked up, murdered: These five writers have paid a high price for expressing themselves freely. On the Day of the Imprisoned Writer, we take a look at their stories. 

Music

Musik l Komponist und Dirigent Ennio Morricone - Premiere von The Hateful Eight (picture alliance/PA/Y. Mok)

Iconic Italian composer Ennio Morricone at 90

Ennio Morricone wrote the scores for numerous movies, including famous Spaghetti Western films like "Once Upon a Time in the West." The prolific Italian composer celebrates his 90th birthday on November 10.  

Arts

hand holding cellphone that reads #metooo (picture alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

#MeToo included in Power 100 ranking of influential figures in the arts

Who tops British magazine ArtReview's annual ranking of the most influential players in the art world? This year, it's an art dealer, followed by a painter and, for the first time, a movement.  

Digital Culture

Band BTS Bangtan Boys (Getty Images/K. Winter)

Bangtan Boys: the K-Pop group more tweet-worthy than Donald Trump

Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  