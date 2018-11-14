Sing the Christmas carol "Silent Night"

"Silent Night" is 200 years old. It was first officially sung on 24 December 1818 in the Austrian town of Oberndorf bei Salzburg. A priest called Joseph Mohr wrote the lyrics, while the melody came from village school teacher and church organist Franz Xaver Gruber. The lyrics have been translated into around 300 languages and dialects.

We'd love to hear you sing "Silent Night" in your language, all three verses if possible. Make sure to film it and send the video in to Euromaxx. We'll show the most original performances on the show, and on our social media.

Just use the upload tool on our website. As a thank you, we're giving away a wooden Christmas pyramid - a traditional decoration from the Ore Mountains in Germany. Plus a CD with exclusive renditions of "Silent Night". Closing date is 29 November 2018, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final.

Good luck!