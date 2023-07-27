  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
CultureUnited Kingdom

Sinead O'Connor: Police say London death 'not suspcious'

33 minutes ago

Police officers in London said they responded to reports of an "unresponsive woman." The Irish singer was 56.

https://p.dw.com/p/4USx9
A black and white file photo of Sinead O'Connor, who died at the age of 56
Sinead O'Connor's most famous hit was a cover of Prince's 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Image: Niall Carson/empics/picture alliance

London police on Thursday officially pronounced the death of Irish singer Sinead O'Connor.

"A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene... the death is not being treated as suspicious," the London Metropolitan Police said in a statement. The release did not mention O'Connor specifically.

"Police were called at 11:18 hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area," the Met added. "Next of kin have been notified... A fill will be prepared for the Coroner."  

O'Connor's family had first announced the singer's death on Wednesday. 

O'Connor's death brings tributes from around the world

O'Connor, whose 1990 rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U" propelled her to worldwide stardom, was remembered for her strong voice and her socio-political views. The singer's criticism of the Catholic Church on US television in 1992 drew controversy, with O'Connor also deciding to convert to Islam later in life.  

News of her death on Wednesday led to tributes from figures such as Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, singer Tori Amos and Michael Stipe, the American frontman for alt-rock band R.E.M. In Ireland, her face was seen on the cover of newspapers around the country. 

O'Connor was the mother to four children, but lost her third child to suicide in January 2022. The singer made public her struggles with bipolar disorder in 2007.

wd/fb (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People demonstrating in support of ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum

Niger coup bid: What we know so far

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Hannah Ekale with children and grandchildren

Kenya's poorest hit by grain price increases

Kenya's poorest hit by grain price increases

Food Security19 hours ago03:10 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Buddhist monk lights up a candle outside a temple

Thailand: Why many men become 'short-term' monks

Thailand: Why many men become 'short-term' monks

Society2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A defused bomb sits on the back of a truck in Berlin

Germany's problem with its thousands of unexploded bombs

Germany's problem with its thousands of unexploded bombs

Society2 hours ago07:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

A screenshot of Michail Saakaschwili talking via video link from a clinic

Mikheil Saakashvili: 'Of course, I feel in danger'

Mikheil Saakashvili: 'Of course, I feel in danger'

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Nouhaila Benzina training for Morocco at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

SportsJuly 26, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

United States forward Trinity Rodman reacts after missing a shot against the Netherlands

World Cup: US met with Dutch resistance in sign of the times

World Cup: US met with Dutch resistance in sign of the times

Sports4 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage