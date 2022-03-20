 ′Since the first day of the war we document shelling of civilian objects′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 21.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

'Since the first day of the war we document shelling of civilian objects'

Watch video 05:14

More in the Media Center

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - MARCH 18, 2022: A view of a residential building damaged in hostilities. Tensions started heating up in Donbass on February 17, with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics reporting the most intense shellfire from Ukraine in months. On February 24, Russia's President Putin announced his decision to launch a special military operation after considering requests from the leaders of the Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic. Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS]

Fighting still continues in heavily destructed Mariupol 20.03.2022

A woman walks past building damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. The surrounded southern city of Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the greatest human suffering, remained cut off despite earlier talks on creating aid or evacuation convoys. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukraine: Scenes of devastation in besieged Mariupol 18.03.2022

16.03.2022 A view shows a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 16, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine 16.03.2022

The Day with Abby Kuhathasan: Horror in Mariupol

The Day with Abby Kuhathasan: Horror in Mariupol 22.03.2022

More from DW News

DW brings you the top international news stories in brief

Top stories in 90 seconds 21.03.2022

March 21, 2022, Kyiv, Kyiv, Ukraine: A military officer stands guard near the wreckage of a damaged shopping mall in Podilskyi district of Kyiv by the Russian air strikes, amid Russian invasion. Local media have reported that the attack has caused 4 deaths. (Credit Image: Â© Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire

Russia attacks mall in Kiyv, suburban houses in Odesa 21.03.2022

******Achtung: via Russian Defence Ministry SYRIA - FEBRUARY 15, 2022: A Mikoyan MiG-31K fighter jet carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces arrives at Khmeimim Air Base to take part in the Mediterranean Sea drills of the Russian Navy. Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry/TASS

Did Russia really use hypersonic missiles in Ukraine? 21.03.2022

December 20, 2021 - Mediterranean Sea - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), and the Royal Norwegian Navy Frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) participate in a passing exercise with the Tunisian offshore patrol vessel Hannon (P612) and La Combatante III class fast patrol boat Tunis (502) in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 20, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (Credit Image: © U.S.Army/ZUMA Press Wire Service/ZUMAPRESS.com

US carrier Truman boosts NATO air patrols from Mediterranean 21.03.2022

Read also

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - MARCH 20, 2022: A view of an apartment building damaged by shelling in the embattled city. Tensions started heating up in Donbass on February 17, with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics reporting the most intense shellfire from Ukraine in months. Early on February 24, President Putin announced the start of a special military operation by the Russian Armed Forces in response to appeals for help from the leaders of both republics. Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS] ***Achtung, dieses Bild stammt von der staatlichen russischen Bildagentur TASS***

Ukraine: EU's Borrell slams Russian 'war crime' in Mariupol 21.03.2022

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell accused Russia of committing "war crimes" in Mariupol. The besieged Ukrainian port city has been under shelling, and city officials said civilians were forcibly evacuated to Russia.

March 21, 2022, Kyiv, Kyiv, Ukraine: A man is seen inside a damaged shopping mall in Podilskyi district of Kyiv by the Russian air strikes, amid Russian invasion. Local media have reported that the attack has caused 4 deaths. Kyiv Ukraine - ZUMAs313 20220321_zip_s313_001 Copyright: xDanielxCengxShou-Yix

Ukraine: Mariupol rejects surrender, Kyiv hit by shelling — as it happened 21.03.2022

At least eight people have been killed in an explosion at a shopping center in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Friedensdemonstration mit dem gegen den Krieg in der Ukraine in der Bonner Innenstadt. Motto Sport und Kultur gegen den Ukrainekrieg organisiert vom Stadtsportbund Bonn und Sport und Kulturdezernat der Stadt Bonn. 19.03.2022 Bonn Münsterplatz NRW Deutschland *** Peace demonstration with the against the war in Ukraine in Bonn city center Motto Sport and Culture against the war in Ukraine organized by Stadtsportbund Bonn and Sport und Kulturdezernat der Stadt Bonn 19 03 2022 Bonn Münsterplatz NRW Germany

German anxieties grow as Ukraine war continues 21.03.2022

War has returned in Europe — and with it strong fears for the future. Germans are preparing for an emergency.

18.03.2022 KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: Several buildings are destroyed by fragments of a Russian missile in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022. One person died and four were injured, several dozen displaced. The attack took place in the Podilskyi neighborhood in the Vitryani Hory area. Several vehicles are burned and scrapped. Andre Alves / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine: UK warns against postwar reset with Putin — as it happened 19.03.2022

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the Ukraine invasion as a "turning point for the world" and said it would be a mistake to normalize ties with Russia's Vladimir Putin. Follow DW for the latest.