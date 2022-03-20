'Since the first day of the war we document shelling of civilian objects'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell accused Russia of committing "war crimes" in Mariupol. The besieged Ukrainian port city has been under shelling, and city officials said civilians were forcibly evacuated to Russia.
At least eight people have been killed in an explosion at a shopping center in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in Ukraine.
War has returned in Europe — and with it strong fears for the future. Germans are preparing for an emergency.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the Ukraine invasion as a "turning point for the world" and said it would be a mistake to normalize ties with Russia's Vladimir Putin. Follow DW for the latest.
