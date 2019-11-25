 Simply the best: Tina Turner at 80 | Music | DW | 25.11.2019

Music

Simply the best: Tina Turner at 80

After a 50-year career that rode the extreme highs and lows of the music business, the legendary Tina Turner has reached another milestone. She celebrates her 80th birthday on November 26.

  • Tina Turner singing on stage in a black leather outfit

    Pop 'n' soul powerhouse Tina Turner

    Unparalleled career

    Tina Turner sold over 180 million albums and won many prizes including eight Grammies — not to mention the hearts of countless fans. On her sold-out farewell tour in 2009 when she was nearly 70, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll swept the stage like a whirlwind. Many young stars could only dream of maintaining the sex appeal she still radiated at that age.

  • Tina Turner and Ike Turner singing together on stage

    Pop 'n' soul powerhouse Tina Turner

    A meeting with destiny

    Anna Mae Bullock was born in Nutbush, Tennessee in 1939. Her life changed dramatically in 1957 when she met Ike Turner, who was already a well-known musician. One night, during one of his gigs in the D'Lisa Club in St. Louis, Anna Mae spontaneously picked up the mike and sang a B.B. King hit. It was the beginning of her outstanding career. Ike Turner hired the 17-year-old on the spot.

  • Tina Turner singing with Ike Turner's band

    Pop 'n' soul powerhouse Tina Turner

    The first hit

    From then on, Anna Mae gigged as a background singer in Ike's band, Kings of Rhythm. She got her big chance when front singer Art Lassiter didn't show up for an album recording and Ike asked her to replace him as soloist. She sang "A Fool in Love" and scored her first hit, which reached number 27 on the US charts in August 1960.

  • Tina and Ike Turner

    Pop 'n' soul powerhouse Tina Turner

    Anna Mae becomes Tina

    Ike renamed his new lead singer Tina and his show became "The Ike & Tina Turner Revue." They married in Mexico in 1962 and had two sons together. Professionally, they consistently advanced. Tina gained attention in Europe when she sang in Phil Spector's pop symphony, "River Deep, Mountain High."

  • Tina Turner singing with Mick Jagger

    Pop 'n' soul powerhouse Tina Turner

    Success with the Ike & Tina Revue

    A tour with the Rolling Stones, regular concerts in Las Vegas, and a profitable album contract made up the milestones of her successful years with Ike, when they performed an average of 270 concerts a year. They hit the top 10 in the US charts in 1970 with "Proud Mary." That's also when Tina received her first Grammy award as Best Rhythm and Blues Singer.

  • Tina Turner being honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

    Pop 'n' soul powerhouse Tina Turner

    With 36 cents to the Walk of Fame

    Ike and Tina Turner were inducted as a duo into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but their life as a couple was a nightmare. Ike turned out to be a tyrant who beat Tina several times into hospitalization. In 1976, she ran away after a concert with only 36 cents in her pocket, never to return to him again. Years later, she garnered her own star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

  • Tina Turner singing on stage in a red dress

    Pop 'n' soul powerhouse Tina Turner

    New start in the spotlight

    In the divorce, Tina gave up all her rights and renounced her share of their fortune. The only thing she kept was her stage name. For a while, she survived on welfare. The major record labels had written her off as a hard-to-market has-been, but Tina returned to the spotlight in 1984 with her album "Private Dancer."

  • Tina Turner dancing on stage with others

    Pop 'n' soul powerhouse Tina Turner

    A record breaker

    Tina Turner became a phenomenon. In 1988, she sang at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in front of 180,000 spectators — a record audience for a solo performer. She was paid a whopping one million dollars for a brief appearance in Denmark. She collected donations for sick children by singing for business people and celebrities who are willing to pay more than $23,000 for a ticket.

  • Tina Turner with Regula Curti (l) and Dechen Shak-Dagsay on stage

    Pop 'n' soul powerhouse Tina Turner

    Spiritual sounds with 'Beyond'

    Tina stepped down from the stage in 2009. A practicing Buddhist, she announced in her 1985 autobiography her plans to share her spiritual knowledge following her career in music. With yoga teacher Regula Curti and mantra singer Dechen Shak-Dagsay, Tina developed a new Christian-Buddhist music project called "Beyond."

  • Tina Turner and Erwin Bach

    Pop 'n' soul powerhouse Tina Turner

    Wedded bliss

    Tina, who had become a Swiss citizen, married her longtime partner Erwin Bach, a German music manager, in the summer of 2013. Around 120 guests were invited to the ceremony in Switzerland, including celebrities such as David Bowie, Eros Ramazzotti and Giorgio Armani.

  • Tina Turner in front of Lake Zurich

    Pop 'n' soul powerhouse Tina Turner

    Buddhist serenity

    Tina Turner chose not to return to the spotlight. She even remained in the background during the media promotion of her project "Beyond," which she called a labor of love. She now takes it easy and enjoys her quiet life in her home on Lake Zurich.

    Author: Suzanne Cords (eg)


Soul diva Tina Turner might have played her last show in 2007, but she continues to sell records and remains a high rotation FM radio favorite, the singer having shipped over 200 million albums at last count. 

But the native of Nut Bush, Tennessee, who was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, went through a lot to get there. Abandoned by her parents as a child, she was still a teenager when her powerful vocals and vivacious stage presence caused Ike Turner to hire the singer for his band, Kings of Rhythm, in 1958.

'What's Love Got to Do with It'

The star-crossed lovers soon paired up to form the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, the act recording early hits like "A Fool In Love" (1960) and later classics like the Grammy-winning "Proud Mary" (1971), and the soul epic "Nutbush City Limits" (1973).

Ike and Tina Turner perform in the early 1960s (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Reisfeld)

Ike and Tina Turner perform in the early 1960s

But having infamously faced constant abuse from her husband and musical collaborator, Ike, Tina Turner finally found the strength to leave the relationship in 1976. It was a long time coming, she told Rolling Stone in 1986:

"It's hard to explain. This man was beating me — I always had a black eye or something, and he had women all over the place, and he wouldn't give me any money — and yet, I didn't leave. I felt sorry for him." She said her new faith in Buddhism gave her the strength to finally move on. 

Read moreA star-studded farewell for Aretha Franklin

'We Don't Need Another Hero'

After a few years in the musical wilderness, Tina Turner's sputtering solo career gained traction in the early 1980s, especially following the release of the chart-topping, Grammy Award-winning Private Dancer album in 1984 that went on to sell 10 million copies. 

The album's second single, "What's Love Got to Do with It," went number one around the world and was the namesake for the 1993 film that detailed her domestic abuse suffered at the hands of Ike Turner. 

A year later, she co-starred with Mel Gibson in the 1985 post-apocalyptic film, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, which included two songs performed by Turner, "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)" and "One of the Living."

As she approached the age of 50, she had become a certified global superstar, setting world records for live audiences — 180,000 turned up to see her at a Rio de Janeiro concert in 1988.

Tina Turner performs with Mick Jagger at the Live Aid concert in Philadelphia in 1995 (AP)

Tina Turner performs with Mick Jagger at a Live Aid concert in Philadelphia in 1995

The decade ended with the multi-million selling album Foreign Affair (1989), her seventh solo studio record that included the single "The Best," a top five hit in the UK that has become an unofficial anthem at Donald Trump rallies. 

Read more: Amy Winehouse: A tragic life that still resonates

'Soul Survivor'

"That woman was in the abyss for a very long time, but somehow she climbed up again and again," said Katori Hall, who wrote the book for Tina, the basis for the hit West End musical based on the life of the singer that has lately moved to Broadway (and that was staged in Hamburg, Germany, in March 2019).

"People said I gave them hope," said Turner, in the publicity for her musical life story — of which she attended a performance in New York last month and appeared on stage with the lead performer, Adrienne Warren.

Over the past decade, Tina Turner has married her longtime partner Erwin Bach, a German music manager, in 2013 in Zurich, where she has also been living since 1994. Having survived a stroke just weeks after her wedding, a cancer scare in 2016 and a kidney transplant surgery a year later, she continues to fight on. 

