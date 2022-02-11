Simple methods to protect exposed soil

Nature and EnvironmentIvory CoastSimple methods to protect exposed soilTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIvory CoastJulia Mielke2 hours ago2 hours agoIn Ivory Coast farmers are trying out two ways to protect land exposed to both drought and heavy rain. They build rock walls to redirect rainwater. They also plant trees to act as windbreaks and keep sandstorms at bay.https://p.dw.com/p/4Iv8qAdvertisement