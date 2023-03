A US bank that mainly catered to tech startups in Silicon Valley has failed, sending shock waves across the startup community and financial markets worldwide. The collapse has sparked fears of global contagion risks.

The spectacular collapse of California-based Silicon Valley Bank — the second-biggest bank failure in US history in terms of assets — has left global investors worried, with banking stocks taking a major beating. SVB's collapse was followed by the fall of another bank, New York-based Signature Bank. Financial markets remain concerned about the collapse developing into a deeper banking crisis. Follow DW's coverage of the crisis here.