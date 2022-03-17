Significant German military participation in new NATO project: DW's Simon Young

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Ukrainian president has addressed the German parliament for the first time, following a series of appeals Zelenskyy had been making to leaders.
Up to 300 ships have been stopped by Russian forces from departing the Black Sea, leaving one of the key global trade routes for grain virtually blocked. The fertile region is known as "the world's breadbasket."
The US and EU strongly criticized attacks by Russian on civilians. Meanwhile, Mariupol authorities are searching for survivors from a bombed out theater. DW has the latest.
The EU's fourth round of sanctions against Russia has targeted products that have both civilian and military use. DW explores how dual-use goods, until now, could have slipped under the radar.
