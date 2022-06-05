Sievierodonetsk updates: DW's Rebecca Ritters in Kyiv

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Author Julia Stachiwska was forced to flee her home in Bucha. Although she could now return, she would not find safety there, as she writes for DW.
German Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir visited Ukraine in a show of solidarity amid concerns over grain exports. The minister said the parties were exploring alternative routes to shipping across the Black Sea.
German newspaper Bild has reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning a trip to Kyiv at the end of June. Meanwhile, the EU Commission president visited Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's bid to join the bloc. DW has more.
Russia said it was ready to ensure the safety of ships carrying grain, but Kyiv said it needs more security guarantees. Ukraine's envoy to Berlin criticized ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel.
