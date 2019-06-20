 Sieren′s China: The ice-cream friendship | Opinion | DW | 21.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Sieren's China: The ice-cream friendship

As China's trade dispute with the United States heats up and Russia faces sanctions from the West, Beijing and Moscow are growing closer. It's a budding friendship, despite some mutual distrust, says DW's Frank Sieren.

Xi and Putin in Dushanbe (Imago Images/Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS)

This can only be done among friends: Last Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a birthday party for his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and presented him with a box of Russian ice cream. Xi apparently said that it was his favorite brand. He also praised their friendship.

The party took place in Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, on the margins of a conference about Central Asia.

Putin gave Xi his first box of ice cream in 2016 at the G20 summit in Hangzhou. "On every trip to Russia, I always buy Russian ice cream, and then when we get back home we eat it,” Xi said at the time.

The birthdays of top politicians are usually not talked about in China. The exceptional coverage of this occasion shows how important the relationship with Russia is to China.

Before going to Tajikistan, Xi traveled to Russia and described Putin as "his best friend and colleague.” He said that the relationship between their two countries had never been better.

Of course, it is more than just a personal friendship. It's a relationship shaped by geopolitics.

25 new contracts

Xi and Putin have met roughly 30 times over the past six years, as Russia faces sanctions from the West and China navigates a trade dispute with the US. At their most recent meeting, they signed 25 new agreements, including one between telecoms giants Huawei of China and MTS of Russia to develop a Russian 5G network. Moscow does not seem to be worried about working with Huawei for security reasons. Russia generally seems to take inspiration from China when it comes to internet control and censorship.

Expo 2019 China Guiyang Huawei (picture-alliance/dpa/Wan Xiaojun)

Huawei is teaming up with Russia's MTS to develop a Russian 5G network

Trade between Russia and China exceeded $100 billion ($88 billion) last year and is expected to increase. In 2017, Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia as China's most important supplier of oil. Russian oil is also cheaper. The joke right now at the Chinese Foreign Ministry is that the tighter the Western sanctions become, the cheaper Russian gas is for China.

Russia tends to export raw materials to China — coal, oil, gas and wood — while Beijing supplies Russia with machines, consumer goods and (increasingly) fresh food, which used to come from the European Union. At this rate there might be little reason for Russia to return to Western goods if, one day, the sanctions are lifted.

Vetoing Western action

The two countries are trying to do business in yuan as much as possible, as part of an effort to weaken the US dollar. Both Beijing and Moscow feel that they have been mistreated by the West, and the US more specifically. Both are also skeptical of US hegemony — neither wants anyone else interfering in their internal affairs. Russia and China also have veto power on the UN Security Council, for example on resolutions over intervention in Syria or Venezuela. Putin and Xi have both made it clear that they will support Iran, regardless of increasing US pressure.

Frank Sieren (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Tirl)

DW's Frank Sieren

The Chinese and Russian armies (the second and third-largest in the world, respectively) have already conducted joint exercises. And don't forget, although Beijing is Washington's biggest creditor and its army is increasingly modern, Russia remains the only country whose nuclear arsenal is equal to that of the US.

Increasing trust

The trust between Putin and Xi is so great and the geopolitics such that the traditional distrust between Russia and China seems to have been temporarily forgotten. China's New Silk Road initiative flows through places in Central Asia that have traditionally been more of Russia's domain, something Moscow isn't happy with. But Putin can't do much about it. Russia's weak economy can hardly keep up with Chinese investment in the region.

Read more: Will China's 'digital Silk Road' lead to an authoritarian future?

Putin wants to boost the Russian economy with major Chinese projects such as pipelines and high-speed rail lines. To expedite the process, he has some attractive offers, such as the joint development of Arctic sea routes, nicknamed the Polar Silk Road. Russia, which owns the most icebreakers in the world, is one of just five countries with territory in the resource-rich Arctic.

Russian oil platform Prirazlomnaya (picture-alliance/AA/S. Anisimov)

Russia and China have been working together to develop new sea routes in the resource-rich Arctic

What about the EU?

One thing is certain: Russia needs China on the world stage more than China needs Russia, even if it was not Beijing but Moscow that decided to play a more decisive role in Syria. The economic relationship between Russia and China is imbalanced. Russia's share in China's foreign trade is currently only 1.9 percent, while China's share in Russia's foreign trade is 15 percent. Nonetheless, the two are growing closer. The EU will have to decide whether this is something it wants.

Read more: Russia sanctions debate deepens Germany's east-west divide

The sanctions have done more damage to the EU than to Russia and Putin has not been forced to step in line. In 2017, China replaced Germany as Russia's most important trading partner because of the sanctions. The West should be realistic: Sanctions only work if there is not a powerful player like China on the other side. The EU should think about whether it might be in its interests, with regard to Russia and the US, to work with China. It's been a while since Angela Merkel got ice cream from Vladimir Putin!

Frank Sieren has lived in China for over 20 years.

DW recommends

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping talk Russia-China relations

The Russian and Chinese leaders hailed ties that had reached an "unprecedented level" after having cozied up repeatedly in recent years. Miodrag Soric reports from Moscow. (04.06.2019)  

US vows to check 'aggressive' China, Russia in Arctic

The eight-member Arctic Council is meeting in Finland as thawing of polar ice has some countries scrambling over the earth's untapped resources. The US is set to strengthen its presence in the region. (06.05.2019)  

Russia's parliament votes to unplug internet from world

The Russian Duma has given its final approval to a bill creating a domestic internet. Lawmakers say it aims to protect Russia from cyber threats — but the law has sparked protest: Critics worry it will allow censorship. (16.04.2019)  

Vladimir Putin: Sanctions hurt Europe more than Russia

President Vladimir Putin has fielded a string of complaints from Russian citizens during his annual televised call-in show. Western sanctions and falling incomes have seen the Russian leader's popularity slide. (20.06.2019)  

US loses billions as Chinese tourists stay away over trade war

The number of arrivals from China to the US fell last year for the first time in 15 years. The Chinese are the world's highest-spending foreign visitors and their tourism dollar is sorely missed. (13.06.2019)  

Germany pressures Huawei to meet security requirements

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, on a visit to China, told Huawei's CEO that all operators must fulfill security requirements. Germany has stood out against US pressure to ban the company from 5G deals. (21.06.2019)  

Russia shrugs off Trump claims of 'butchery' in Syria

The Kremlin said Russian forces were working to "neutralize" terrorists after the US president issued a warning over airstrikes on Idlib. Syrian forces are continuing their attacks on the enclave. (03.06.2019)  

Russia, Venezuela seek strategy to sideline US

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his Venezuelan counterpart for talks in Moscow. Russia has doubled down on its support for Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, who the US says should stand down. (05.05.2019)  

Belt and Road Forum: Will China's 'digital Silk Road' lead to an authoritarian future?

China is set to connect developing countries in Asia and Africa with next-generation data technology, while companies in the West fall behind. But can Beijing be trusted with the future of the internet? (26.04.2019)  

Sieren's China: Striking a balance on the New Silk Road

At the Belt and Road Forum, China intends to allay fears conjured up by its "New Silk Road" project. Beijing has an interest in tweaking the initiative, says DW's Frank Sieren. (26.04.2019)  

Russia sanctions debate deepens Germany's east-west divide

State premiers in eastern Germany want to end crippling sanctions against Russia. With the far-right Alternative for Germany gaining ground in the east, that position has more to do with politics than anything else. (11.06.2019)  

Related content

Russland | Präsident Putin | TV | Rede

Vladimir Putin: Sanctions hurt Europe more than Russia 20.06.2019

President Vladimir Putin has fielded a string of complaints from Russian citizens during his annual televised call-in show. Western sanctions and falling incomes have seen the Russian leader's popularity slide.

Xi & Kim meet as UN sanctions weigh on trade 20.06.2019

Exports between China and North Korea have been hit hard by UN restrictions. However, both sides want to maintain trade ties.

DW Business Asia Sendungslogo

DW Business - Asia 20.06.2019

China's Xi in North Korea to discuss trade - African swine fever sweeping across Asia - Number of millionaires rising

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules.  