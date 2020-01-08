 Sieren’s China: Donald Trump′s risky short-sightedness | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 09.01.2020

Asia

Sieren’s China: Donald Trump's risky short-sightedness

China has much at stake in the US-Iran conflict. But in the long term, Trump's tactics will once again play into the hands of China, which will present itself as a constructive world power, says DW's Frank Sieren.

Iranian and Chinese flags during a visit of Iran's parliamentary leader, Ali Larijani, to Beijing (Icana)

Like the rest of the world, Beijing was forced to look on idly as US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last Friday. Even the Iraqi government in Baghdad, which considers Iran an enemy, called on the US to withdraw. On Tuesday night, Iran responded by launching missile attacks on US bases in Iraq.

For now, the situation seems to be, if not de-escalated, at least not re-escalated. But the stakes in the Middle East are also high for China now. As the country with the second-highest oil consumption in the world, it sources a good 50% of its imports from the region. Although Iran is ranked only seventh in the list of oil exporters to China, it has become a close economic and diplomatic partner of Beijing's in recent years. China is also Iran's largest trading partner. China's investments in Iran are also rising steadily, amounting to over $27 billion (€24.3 billion) between 2005 and 2018. Last summer, the two governments agreed that China would invest $280 billion in Iran's energy sector and $120 billion in its infrastructure and manufacturing sector over the next 25 years. In return, Beijing would receive cheaper oil as well as other benefits. The idea is also that the transactions be conducted in Chinese yuan or Russian rubles, as Russian companies will also be involved.

Watch video 01:20

China invests heavily in the Greek port of Piraeus

Iran a key player on 'New Silk Road'

Iran is playing an increasingly important role for China's "New Silk Road." One of the most important axes of the geostrategic project of the century leads from China to Turkey, via Pakistan and Iran, and then from Istanbul to the Greek port of Piraeus. Not far from the Pakistan-Iranian border and the Strait of Hormuz, through which 40% of the world's oil transports pass, lies the deep-sea port of Gwadar. In future, the idea is that this be used to transport oil and goods directly to China via an economic corridor in Pakistan. Pakistan shares a common border with both Iran and China, while goods still have to cross three Central Asian countries to get to China via the northern route.

Read more: Strait of Hormuz — The world's most important oil choke point

The Chinese government is keen to prevent any US intervention from destabilizing the region further or even triggering an open war. Donald Trump is certainly not a great geostrategist with utmost diplomatic sensitivity. but he surely knew that a military strike against Iran would also affect the Chinese, and he was probably quite pleased about this.

Beijing's strategy in the Middle East has long been to act as a counterbalancing force on Tehran — with an interest in business, but none in military adventures. However, with the deterioration of US-Chinese relations since Trump's inauguration, Beijing has shifted its focus and is now making increasingly targeted attempts to position itself as a partner and counterweight to US claims for hegemony.

Watch video 03:16

Island of Hormuz feels effects of Iran conflict with US

China and Iran deepen 'strategic relations'

It was only at the end of December that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing to "further deepen strategic relations." This was the fourth high-level meeting within a year. The two countries are also moving closer together militarily: China, which has supplied Iran with weapons for years, just held a joint four-day naval maneuver with Russian and Iranian forces in the Gulf of Oman. The Chinese Ministry of Defense described the exercises simply as a "normal military exchange" between the three armies. Iranian Admiral Gholamreza Tahani put it more clearly and said that it was to show "that Iran cannot be isolated."

The fact that there is some truth to this is also shown by the discussion about the Iranian nuclear deal which Tehran, pushed into a corner by the military strike, has now effectively scrapped. Negotiated in 2015 between Iran and the UN veto powers US, China, Russia, France and Britain, as well as the EU, it was also aimed at curbing Iran's growing supremacy in the region. Many celebrated the deal as a diplomatic success. Never before had China and the EU, but also Russia, cooperated so closely as when it was a matter of convincing the then-US President Barack Obama that a deal with Iran was good for world stability. Germany's Foreign Minister of the time, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi also played an important role.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (r.) (Reuters/T. Peter)

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi (r.), have met frequently in recent years

The 'worst deal ever'

Trump saw things differently, however, and in May 2019 he withdrew the US from what he described as the "worst deal ever." The EU refused to go along with his sanctions and his strategy of "maximum pressure." Germany too had a greater political overlap with China than with the USA on this matter. Now, however, German politicians are hesitant to state clearly that Trump's policies do not correspond to our interests and tradition.

DW's Frank Sieren (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Tirl)

DW's Frank Sieren

At least Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has announced that Iran will return to the negotiating table if all parties — including the US — commit to the nuclear agreement and Washington lifts its sanctions. The Chinese Foreign Ministry agreed that the deal was an "important pillar" in containing the global proliferation of nuclear weapons and guaranteeing stability and peace in the Middle East. All parties are of course well aware that Trump will not comply. It is more important for him to appear as a determined statesman in the US presidential election campaign and to distract from problems such as the ongoing impeachment proceedings. It is a risky and short-sighted game, which plays into Beijing's hands, as have so many of his actions since taking office.

Read more: Trump has no plan — and is panicked and paranoid

Beijing: The constructive voice of reason

China can now once again present itself in Iran and on the world stage as a constructive voice of reason: Many countries, particularly those which are emerging, prefer China's "Belt and Road" initiative to the US' "bomb-and-raid" tactics. The US' liquidation of a high-ranking official, which is more than questionable under international law, and Trump's nefarious announcement to bomb cultural sites in Iran if necessary, make China — despite its own human rights violations —appear a moderate world power that is primarily concerned with multipolar stability. China is particularly credible considering it has itself recently been a victim of the US world power claims.

"Power politics is always resented and short-lived," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang recently said. He knows that while the US gambles away its international credibility with bellicose rhetoric and costly conflicts that further split the international community, China's room for maneuver is growing. Any power vacuum left behind by the US will immediately be filled by China. Without much fuss.

Frank Sieren has lived in Beijing for over 20 years.

  • Chinese produced cars lined up for sale (Getty Images/AFP)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    China's auto slump persists

    The world's largest automotive market last year saw its first annual sales drop in more than two decades. A 5.8% fall was recorded by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The rout has continued into 2019, with sales dropping 21% in the first four months compared to last year. Beijing is due to introduce stimulus measures, including incentives for first-time and rural car buyers.

  • The port of Qingdao, China (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/Y. Fangping)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Trade war hits Chinese exports

    China's exports to the world sank 2.7% year-on-year in April. Exports to the US, meanwhile, dropped 13.2% amid a worsening trade conflict with Washington. Over the first four months of year, China's exports rose just 0.2% over the year. Manufacturing is expected to take a further hit as Hong Kong and Taiwan firms pull some of their production out of China to avoid US tariffs.

  • Chinesische Währung (picture alliance/dpa)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    P2P loan industry dries up

    A major upheaval is underway in China's peer-to-peer (P2P) finance sector after numerous cases of fraud and negligence. Thousands of platforms have gone bust or just disappeared, leaving investors nursing heavy losses. A government crackdown on lenders means millions of Chinese consumers now have no alternative credit line.

  • A Gucci store in Hainan (picture alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Wei Liang)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Consumers feel the pinch

    Chinese consumers are cutting back on everyday spending. Clothing sales fell for the first time since 2009, while overall retail sales in April rose at their slowest pace in 15 years. With a huge stock market rout eating up retail investors' profits, the easy money that many middle- to low-income consumers have used to spend on designer and branded goods dried up.

  • People stand next to a model of a proposed apartment block in Dalian city (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Liu Debin)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Has the property bubble burst?

    There are conflicting reports about China's long-booming property market. Last year, investors of apartments started protesting outside developers' offices after the values of their flats plummeted between purchase and construction. Although some reports suggest prices are rising again, particularly in the four largest cities, authorities are keen to avoid the property market overheating.

  • Workers at a steel factory in Dalian city (picture alliance / dpa)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Zombie firms faces closure

    A massive stimulus program in 2009 saw cheap loans offered to thousands of state-run industrial enterprises, including steel, aluminum, cement and coal producers. The investments created huge overcapacity in several sectors, and many firms relied on subsidies to stay afloat. Chinese authorities have since set a 2020 deadline to shut these "zombie firms," leaving behind an even bigger rust belt.

  • China job fair (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/TPG)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    China's hidden joblessness

    Officially, unemployment remains low in China. However, most of the 280 million migrant workers from rural areas aren't counted in official statistics. Gavekal Dragonomics recently showed large state-funded industrial firms cut about 2.8 million jobs in 2018. Although the private sector has seen strong employment growth in recent years, surveys by job agencies suggest hiring is falling.

  • Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie (picture alliance/dpa/S.Fan)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Lies, damn lies and Chinese statistics

    The accuracy of official Chinese goverment statistics has been questioned for years. According to the Brookings Institute, China's gross domestic product (GDP) is some 12% smaller than officially claimed. Researchers believe growth between 2008 and 2016 was on average 1.7% lower. If extrapolated to 2018, China's official 6.6% GDP figure would be more like than 5.8%.

    Author: Nik Martin


