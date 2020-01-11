 Sieren′s China: Can Taiwan become less isolated? | Opinion | DW | 15.01.2020

Opinion

Sieren's China: Can Taiwan become less isolated?

The election results in Taiwan, just like those in Hong Kong, have sent a clear message to Beijing. But change is unlikely given Taipei's political isolation and economic dependence on China, says DW's Frank Sieren.

MOFA Flaggen (DW/K. Bardenhagen)

Just like those of the local elections last November in Hong Kong, the results of the polls in Taiwan have sent a clear message to Beijing. Tsai Ing-wen, the incumbent president who has been vocal in her criticism of Beijing, garnered 57% of the votes, winning a clear majority for a second term. Her pro-mainland rival Han Kuo-yu only secured 35%. Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) also won a majority in the parliamentary elections that took place at the same time.

The events in Hong Kong certainly helped. For months, people have taken to the streets there to demonstrate against Beijing's growing influence, as well as the city-state's economic and social problems.

'One country, two systems' for Taiwan too?

Beijing has said that it would like to govern Taiwan along the same "One country, two systems" principle that it uses for Hong Kong, i.e. Taiwan should get closer to China but maintain a large amount of autonomy. For Taipei, even more than for Hong Kong, this would represent a big step backwards.

Beijing considers Taiwan a renegade province. And since China has become so powerful hardly a country in the world now recognizes Taiwan as an independent state.

Taiwanese embassy in the Holy See (DW/F. Steiner)

Taiwan's most significant diplomatic ally is also the world's smallest state — the Holy See

Yet, as the Republic of China, it has been governed autonomously since 1949 and it has its own army and currency. It only became a democracy with rule of law in the western sense at the end of the 1980s.

The generation of 20- to 34-year-olds, the first to grow up in a democracy, is particularly fearful of losing its freedom. In 2014, they launched the "Sunflower Movement," which has had a big impact on the protests in Hong Kong.

Read more: A slap in the face for Beijing

The fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping, echoing comments made at the pompous military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic last October, said in his new year's speech that issues such as Taiwan's absorption into China could not be "passed on from generation to generation” and that Chinese state media have remarked that "reunification cannot be stopped by any force or anyone." All this has raised concerns in Taiwan.

Watch video 12:36

A future for Taiwan’s indigenous people

Commenting on the election results, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuan recently said: "Regardless of what happens in Taiwan, the basic facts won't change: there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China." He is probably right. Without international support, Taiwan cannot do much. Only 15 states, the most important of which is the Vatican, maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan and the number that recognizes it as an independent state continues to decrease.

The Chinese government believes that it has time on its side and this is probably also true for the moment. A recent commentary published by the Chinese state news agency Xinhua stated: "This temporary countercurrent is just a bubble under the tide of the times. The basic pattern of cross-Strait relations will not change because of an election." This is wishful thinking. Despite the lack of international support, it is unlikely that Taiwanese citizens will give up their desires for freedom.

Taiwan's economic and social problems

The elections in Taiwan were not only about the state's geopolitical status and its relationship with Beijing, however. A rise in unemployment, stagnant wages, pension cuts and a tax system that benefits the rich above all have all helped to fuel the population's dissatisfaction. This is also why President Tsai Ing-wen suffered a major defeat in local elections one year ago. The dilemma is that the more conflict there is between Taipei and Beijing the less opportunity there is to benefit from the mainland's economic successes. In future, Taiwan's president will have to find a balance between economic chances and the desire for freedom.

DW's Frank Sieren (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Tirl)

DW's Frank Sieren

Taiwan's economy may have grown last year and is expected to grow again, but this can partly be attributed to the benefits from the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, which boosted Taiwan's exports to the US. The situation could change now that the US and China have reached an agreement. Other problems include the fact that Taiwan's working population is getting older, the economy is based on very few markets and the island state's limited portfolio of products. Over half of Taiwan's exports go to China, Hong Kong and the US. Moreover, China is now producing better products, especially in the tech sector, which has always been important for Taiwan, so competition is increasingly tough. Furthermore, Taiwan is also closely connected to China in the global supply chains: Beijing can easily harm Taipei by putting pressure on other countries not to conduct trade with Taiwan or by restricting visits from the mainland which would have a negative impact on tourism, which has become an important sector.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (imago images/ZUMA Press/C. L. Hei)

Newly re-elected Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen

Few heads of state congratulated the president

To counter such a scenario, the president will continue to build up relations with other states, especially those in southeast Asia; for example she is committed to joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. After the election, she received representatives from the US and Japan. In her acceptance speech, she said that "the Republic of China (Taiwan) is an indispensable member of the international community. We are willing to work together with all countries to take on shared responsibility, take part in shared prosperity, and help maintain regional peace and stability. All countries should consider Taiwan a partner, not an issue." This too might have been wishful thinking. The fragile status quo will only change if several powerful states decide to recognize Taiwan as an independent state. Only a handful of heads of state congratulated her on her election victory. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was not one of them.

As long as China's economy is as powerful as it is and Beijing continues to push its "One China policy," the island's isolation will continue. However, China will only resort to dramatic measures or intervene militarily if Taipei oversteps Beijing's red line and officially declares independence. No ruling party in Taiwan has ever dared to do this. This is not likely to happen under Tsai Ing-wen even though she is an outspoken critic of Beijing. Whether the Taiwanese population likes it or not, it is Beijing that decides on the boundaries of democratic freedom in Taiwan.

Frank Sieren has lived in Beijing for over 20 years.

  • Chiang Kai-Shek Präsident ROC China (AFP/Getty Images)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Recapturing vs. liberation

    After the end of WWII, the Communist Party of China (CPC) under Mao Zedong pursued a fierce battle against his archrival Chiang Kai-shek, chief of the Kuomintang (KMT) party. Chiang lost and took refuge in the island of Taiwan. For some time after that, Taiwan was the center of propaganda from both sides. The CPC wanted to "liberate" Taiwan, while Kuomintang wanted to "recapture the mainland."

  • China 1958 | Massenkundgebung (Imago/Zuma/Keystone)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Letters to 'compatriots'

    In the 1950s, the CPC published four "Messages to Chinese compatriots" in Taiwan, which are considered the basis of Beijing's Taiwan policy. In these texts, Beijing warned Taiwan of collaborating with US "imperialists." Military confrontation, particularly artillery attacks, also continued during this time.

  • USA New York - UN Generalversammlung 10. Oktober 1971 (Imago/ZUMA/Keystone)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Beijing replaces Taipei in UN bodies

    In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly declared that the People's Republic of China was the sole lawful representative of the country. With this decision, the Republic of China (ROC)/Taiwan was removed from all UN bodies. The frustration of ROC's foreign minister, Chow Shu-kai (right), and his ambassador Liu Chieh is easy to see in this picture.

  • China Deng Xiaoping (picture-alliance/dpa/UPI)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    New Taiwan policy

    The fifth and last "message" from Beijing to Taiwan was published on January 1, 1979. The mainland, under the leadership of the reformist Deng Xiaoping ended military operations, announced the development of bilateral ties and promised peaceful reunification. However, Beijing's right to represent China internationally was not to be questioned.

  • China USA Gipfeltreffen Jimmy Carter und Deng Xiaoping 1979 (AFP/AFP/Getty Images)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China' policy

    The new orientation of China's Taiwan policy took place as Washington and Beijing got closer. On January 1, 1979, the US and China resumed diplomatic relations, with Washington under President Jimmy Carter recognizing Beijing as the sole legitimate government of the whole of China. The US embassy in Taiwan was remodeled into an institute for culture.

  • Chiang Ching-Kuo, Ex-Präsident Taiwan (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China, two systems'

    Even before meeting US President Carter, Deng Xiaoping had introduced the principle of "one country, two systems," which allowed Taiwan to maintain its social systems even after reunification. However, Taiwan's President Chiang Ching-Kuo did not immediately fall for it. On the contrary, in 1987 he formulated the principle of "one China for the better system."

  • Taiwan Demonstration in Taiwan für Unabhängigkeit (Getty Images/AFP/S. Yeh)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    The independence movement

    In 1986, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Taiwan's first opposition party, was founded. At a meeting in 1991, the DPP declared a clause for Taiwan's independence, which stipulated that Taiwan was sovereign and not a part of China.

  • Singapur Treffen Wang Daohan und Koo Chen-Fu (Imago/Xinhua)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'Consensus of 1992'

    In unofficial Hong Kong talks in 1992, representatives of Taipei and Beijing reached a political agreement on the nature of their relationship. Both parties agreed that there was only one China. However, they had different views on what "One China" meant. A year later, the chief negotiators Wang (left) and Koo met in Singapore.

  • DW-Interview mit Lee Teng-hui 1999 (Academia Historica Taiwan)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Bilateral relations

    In an interview with DW in 1995, the first democratically elected President of Taiwan and the KMT leader Lee Teng-hui said that all relations beyond the straits of Taiwan would be "defined as relations between states; at the very least, as a relationship of a special kind between states." His formulation was very close to being a declaration of independence.

  • Chen Shui-bian Taiwan (picture alliance/AP Photo/Jerome Favre)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'A state on every side'

    The DPP won the presidential election for the first time in 2000 with Chen Shui-bian, a Taiwanese-born politician who had no connections to mainland China, calling for "a state on each side." It meant that Taiwan should have nothing to do with China anymore. In 2005, Beijing reacted with the Anti-Secession Law, which allowed the use of military force in the event that Taiwan declared independence.

  • Symbolbild China und Taiwan (Imago/ZumaPress)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China, different interpretations'

    After losing the elections in 2000, the KMT adopted a changed formulation of the "Consensus of 1992" in the party's statute, which called for "one China, different interpretations." That is why the 1992 Consensus is still debated in Taiwan. The reason: the negotiators of 1992 did not have an official position.

  • China Taiwan Wirtschaftsgesprächen (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Reynolds)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    CPC meets KMT

    The mainland adopted the "Consensus of 1992" as a political basis for creating a relationship with Taiwan. In the first summit between the two sides since the communists came to power in China, Hu Jintao (right) and Lian Zhan endorsed the "Consensus of 1992" and the "One China" principle.

  • Adrienne Woltersdorf im Interview mit dem taiwanesischen Präsident Ma Ying-jeou (GIO)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'The direction is correct'

    After KMT's Ma Ying-Jeou won the 2008 presidential elections, both sides continued to come closer. In an interview with DW in 2009, Ma said: "The straits of Taiwan should be a place of peace and security. We have come a lot closer to this goal. Basically our direction is correct."

  • Taiwan Präsidentin Tsai Ing-wen (ROC)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Quo vadis?

    After the elections in 2016, when President Tsai Ing-wen came to power, the independence movement gained a lot of wind. Tsai disputed the existence of the 1992 consensus and described the "attempt of China to interfere in the political and social development of Taiwan" as the "biggest challenge."

    Author: Fang Wan (mg)


