  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Climate change
SocietyGlobal issues

Siblings - Love, Hate, Rivalry

November 14, 2023

We learn and hone our emotional, moral and social skills with siblings. Our personalities take shape within the family unit in the early stages of our lives with brothers and sisters. Which influences wield the greatest impact during this time?

https://p.dw.com/p/4YlpT

In his role as therapist, the Swiss psychologist and sibling researcher Jürg Frick sees the many diverse roles that brothers and sisters can play in our lives. The most influential factors are gender and age difference, but upbringing also plays a major role. As part of early research into sibling relationships in the 1920s, the Austrian psychologist Alfred Adler focused initially on sibling constellations. The assumption was: firstborn children are more responsible, middle children are more cooperative and the babies of the family are more willing to take risks. But is that really true? Personality psychologist Julia Rohrer from the University of Leipzig has analyzed large data sets from long-term studies for the first time. Her research shows: the position within the sibling constellation has less influence on someone’s character than previously thought. One aspect stands out, however: studies show that women who grew up with younger brothers earn less than those with younger sisters. It’s hoped that further research can shed more light on the reasons for this. Current medical research even enables babies to be born in order to save their sibling’s life. Take Jamie Whitaker from the UK, for example: A test-tube baby, he was created to be a perfect tissue match to help his brother Charlie, who had been born with a rare blood disorder. Jamie’s embryo was a 98 per cent genetic match with his brother Charlie, so Jamie could donate the stem cells needed for a life-saving transplant. They’re both healthy adults now. But what impact does selecting suitable embryos to create savior siblings have on the sibling relationship? To date, this practice is ethically contested and even banned in many nations. Studies with identical twins are also producing increasingly significant results. The hope is that we’ll be able to answer the urgent medical questions of our era: What influences the incidence of obesity, cardiovascular disease and Long COVID? Are genetic factors decisive - or are external factors more important?

Skip next section Similar stories from Global issues

Similar stories from Global issues

external

COVID-19 vaccine – Risky for pregnant women?

This question is answered by DW science correspondent Derrick Williams.
HealthAugust 25, 202203:25 min
external

Does wearing a mask protect you?

Can individuals protect themselves against COVID-19, even if others are no longer being careful?
HealthApril 28, 202203:23 min
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Global 3000 - Global Teen - Nepal

Global Teens: What does poverty mean?

DW asks teens around the globe what poverty and inequality means to them.
SocietyApril 22, 202201:45 min
Global 3000 | Corona-Pandemie -Klimakrise

Staying strong in the storm

Dealing with the pandemic, news of war and the climate crisis isn't easy. What can help us to cope?
SocietyApril 16, 202205:42 min
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm