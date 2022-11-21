Siblings in art across the centuries
Depictions of sibling love and rivalry are a connecting thread through European art history. From Cain and Abel to the modern nuclear family, a new exhibition rediscovers a little-explored theme.
The Brown Sisters
The pose and position are always the same: Since 1975, US artist Nicholas Nixon has regularly photographed his wife and her three sisters. The photo series "Brown Sisters," which has run over a period of 46 years, has a melancholy mood as it depicts of the blossoming and passing of sibling and familial relationships.
Sibling portraits
This painting by Cornelis de Vos (1621-1622) shows Magdalena and Jan Baptist de Vos, the children of the Flemish painter. Along with Rubens, De Vos was one of the leading portrait painters in Antwerp. His specialty was the sibling motif, making him fundamental to the rise of Dutch genre and family painting in the 17th century.
Middle-class siblings
The spread of the bourgeois nuclear family in the 19th century amidst industrialization in Western Europe led to a new culture of childhood. Women took care of the home and the children, while men were expected to provide for the family. The former role was reproduced in this 1885 painting by Swiss painter Albert Anker of an older sibling caring for her younger sister.
Emotional insights
The expressionist painter August Macke (1887-1914) captured his two sisters in this picture from 1911. At the beginning of the modern age, the idyllic image of siblings of previous centuries had been transformed. Modern artists began to focus more on the essence and emotional state of the siblings being portrayed.
Let's Dance
Austrian artist July Hayward's 2014 installation "Let's Dance" grouped floating rings supported by falling polyester curtains into couples as a modern interpretation of the sibling motif.
Almost like before
For almost her entire artistic life, Cindy Sherman has been concerned with questions of identity while also playing on historical portraiture by old masters. Self-portraits and self-staging also run through her work, including an ironic traditional family image from 2016, where she plays the three sisters and the proud, matronly mother.
Family constellation
Christian Jankowski has combined four carved wooden sculptures on rolling pedestals to form a family constellation. In this way, the German conceptual and action artist explores how sibling relations play out within contemporary family dynamics. The exhibition "Sisters & Brothers" at the Kunsthalle Tübingen brings together representations of siblings from 500 years of art history.