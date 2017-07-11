Siberia mine accident: Rescuers find survivor who was presumed dead

Rescuers in Siberia have found a survivor in a coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead, an official announced Friday.

Acting Emergency Minister Alexander Chupriyan said the man found in the mine was a rescuer who had been presumed dead.

Sergei Tsivilyov, governor of the Kemerovo region, said on the messaging app Telegram that the rescuer was found in the Listvyazhnaya mine in southwestern Siberia, and that "he is being taken to hospital."

Tsivilyov added that he didn't expect any more survivors to be found.

What happened?

Reports indicated that the accident involved coal dust catching fire, causing smoke to fill the mine through the ventilation system. Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin said that according to preliminary data, the accident was caused by a methane explosion.

Over 50 people died in the tragedy, including five rescuers, and it was previously presumed no more survivors would be found.

Siberia mourns

The mining region began three days of mourning on Friday.

Flags flew at half-mast outside official buildings in Kemerovo — the region in southwestern Siberia were the explosion occurred — while grief-stricken relatives of the victims wept outside the snow-covered mine.

