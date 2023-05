1 hour ago 1 hour ago

A gospel preacher in Kenya lured his congregates to a forest and allegedly told them to fast to death in order to "meet Jesus." Dozens died. Across Africa, such men-of-God make murky claims of possessing powers to enrich their followers or heal HIV, AIDS, Ebola, coronavirus, etc. in return for favors. Such claims are having catastrophic consequences. So, is it time to stop prosperity preaching?