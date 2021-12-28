 Should isolation time for asymptomatic COVID cases be cut? | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 28.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Should isolation time for asymptomatic COVID cases be cut?

As the United States cuts isolation time for asymptomatic COVID cases in half, scientists are worried that economies are being put above health.

People queue on the street outside to get COVID tests

People with asymptomatic COVID can go out with a mask after five days of isolation

The US national health agency's decision to slash the isolation time for people with asymptomatic COVID-19 has raised concern among scientists who say the decision will increase the spread of the virus and overburden hospitals.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people with asymptomatic COVID-19 only need to be in isolation for five days and don't need a negative PCR or rapid antigen test. The five days of isolation must be followed by five days of wearing a mask around others.

The same rule would apply to people whose symptoms were resolving after five days in isolation.

The decision comes amid fears of staff shortages in industries such as health care and tourism. The US has also faced a shortage of rapid-antigen tests in recent weeks.

The CDC says the recommendation is motivated by scientific data that show that the majority of SARS-COV-2 transmission usually occurs one to two days prior to the onset of symptoms and two to three days after.

Watch video 03:14

US coronavirus cases on the rise: Epidemiologist Peter Chin-Hong speaks to DW

Scientists want to see data

The data that the CDC used to make its recommendations have not been made publicly available.

A study published in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal in August  found that the transmission potential was highest two days before and three days after the onset of symptoms. But it is still possible to transmit the disease after three days of symptoms.

"The original quarantine periods are set based on what we've found scientifically about how long we detect live virus — in other words, that the person could possibly infect others," Emma Hodcroft, a molecular epidemiologist at the University of Bern in Switzerland, told DW.

Zoe Hyde, an epidemiologist at the University of Western Australia, told DW that, because people are most infectious in the first few days, shortening the isolation period makes some sense, but only if there is a negative test.

"I think it's a very bad idea to do away with the need to test negative, because it's going to lead to a lot of people spreading the virus in the community," Hyde said.

"It also sends the wrong message about how serious the virus is. It might not matter much to the asymptomatic person who's been allowed to leave quarantine, but it could be devastating to vulnerable people in the community they come in contact with," she added.

Economy over health?

Scientists fear that the decision to halve isolation times for asymptomatic and rapidly recovering patients is not being driven by public health concerns.

"It's certainly not a public health guideline — it's more towards [needing] to make sure that we are able to keep things running pretty much, so it's more an economic guideline," said Tobias Kurth, a professor of public health and epidemiology at Berlin's Charite hospital.

"In some areas, it may be necessary to be able to relax the rule a little bit, but not as a general recommendation," Kurth said.

Hyde echoed Kurth's concern: "I worry that it's politics driving this decision, not science."

Hodcroft said the real solution to shortage of staff in the workplace would be to get case numbers down.

"By allowing those who could still be contagious back to a working environment, you may enable transmission, letting more people get infected, and potentially perpetuating the problem," Hodcroft said. 

Watch video 01:25

Is Germany's omicron plan too little, too late?

Pressure on hospitals

Another concern is how hospitals will cope if infection rates rise even higher as a result of asymptomatic people not being in isolation long enough and negative tests not being required.

Kurth warned that, in countries facing waves fueled by omicron — such as the UK, France, the US and Germany — the huge amount of cases will cause health care systems to collapse.

"It really seems like a terrible time to be easing restrictions with the omicron variant spreading so quickly; I can't see how the hospital system is going to cope with this," Hyde said.

The CDC's decision comes as other countries start discussing changing isolation rules for people with different levels of vaccination.

Germany is currently mulling changes to isolation rules for people who have had contact with an infected person if they do not have symptoms.

But, unlike in the US recommendations for asymptomatic cases, a negative COVID-19 test would still be required.

Edited by: Fabian Schmidt 

  • A child's drawing of the coronavirus, with an evil frown and wearing a crown

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    Virus with a crown

    May we present: The coronavirus! This is how 10-year-old Andrej from Russia views SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 and is behind the pandemic that's had the world in its grip for almost two years now. The name for this virus family is derived from the Latin "corona" for crown. It was first used in 1968 and refers to the spike proteins on the virus' surface.

  • Enlarged 3D image of the SARS-Cov-2 virus

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    The real deal

    And this is what the novel coronavirus actually looks like. Each SARS-CoV-2 particle is about 80 nanometers in diameter. Each particle contains a ball of RNA, the virus’s genetic code. That is protected by spike protein, the protusions that gave the virus its name. SARS-CoV-2 is a member of the coronavirus family, which includes the viruses responsible for SARS and MERS. More on that later.

  • Electron microscope image of Sars-CoV-2 virus

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    An airborne virus

    SARS-CoV-2 particles are transferred through droplets and aerosols that a person emits when they breathe, cough or talk. That's why face masks have become ubiquitous during the pandemic: Health authorities recommend citizens wear them to stop the spread of the virus. It can also be transmitted via contaminated surfaces.

  • Electron microscope image of a cell infected with SARS-CoV-2

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    Entering human cells

    SARS-CoV-2 uses its spike proteins to bind with a protein on the surface of cells. That sets off chemical changes, which allow the virus’s RNA to enter the cell (green in this image). The virus then forces the cell to make copies of its RNA. A single cell can produce tens of thousands of new virus particles (purple in this image) like this, which then infect other healthy cells.

  • Cells infected with SARS-Cov-2 in an electron microscope image

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    New to humans

    Another electron microscope image of a cell (blue) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 particles (red). The virus behind our current pandemic isn't too different from viruses like the ones causing the flu or common cold. But before 2019, human immune systems hadn't seen this particular strain before, which is why no one had built up immunity.

  • Microscopic image of SARS-CoV

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    SARS-CoV: The first coronavirus outbreak of the 21st century

    The first time this century that humanity came in contact with a coronavirus was in China in 2002. In March 2003, the WHO issued a global alert warning of atypical pneumonia spreading quickly. SARS, or severe accute respiratory syndrome, spread to roughly 30 countries, but not all of these recorded deaths. The WHO declared the epidemic contained in July 2003.

  • Electron microscope image of MERS virus particles

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    MERS-CoV, another coronavirus family member

    In 2012, researchers discovered MERS-CoV, a novel coronavirus, after genome sequencing of samples from people who had fallen ill with a new flu-like illness. This illness came to be known as MERS, or Middle East respiratory syndrome, after where the first outbreak occurred. It is less infectious than COVID-19. Transmission usually occurs among family members or in healthcare settings.

  • Electron microscope image of a T-cell attacked by HIV

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    HIV: The other pandemic

    The HI-virus (here in yellow), attacks the immune system, for examples T-cells (here in blue). Like SARS-CoV-2, it's an RNA-based virus. If left untreated, it'll weaken the immune system until it can't fight infections anymore. HIV is transmitted through bodily fluids like semen or blood. There's no vaccine, but there's medication that brings down the viral load and stops AIDS from breaking out.

    Author: Carla Bleiker