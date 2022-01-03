 Should I feel guilty about my carbon footprint? | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 03.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Should I feel guilty about my carbon footprint?

Can new year's resolutions to go vegan and fly less help stop climate change — or are individual lifestyle changes a distraction from real solutions?

Fridays For Future | Rostock

Turn off lights. Eat less meat. Walk to work. Fly less. Buy less. Recycle.

These are some of the solutions popularized over the last decade in an effort to cut people's carbon footprints. If those in rich countries were to change their lifestyles, the thinking goes, they would emit fewer gases that act like a greenhouse around Earth, thereby preventing it from heating to ever more deadly levels.

That might not sound controversial, but climate activists are increasingly dismissing the focus on personal carbon footprints as a distraction. Many scientists, meanwhile, see tweaking individual lifestyles as a vital step to changing systems. At the heart of the debate is a simple question: how much does anything we do for the climate actually matter?

Watch video 07:59

Big Oil is obsessed with your carbon footprint

What is a carbon footprint?

A carbon footprint is the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere through the actions of an individual, organization or country. The idea of a footprint came from two Canadian researchers in the 1990s as a metaphor for humanity's impact on the planet.

A decade later, oil and gas giant BP took what was still an obscure term to the public. They popularized carbon footprints as part of an estimated $100 million annual marketing campaign. They took out whole-page adverts in newspapers like the New York Times, stuck posters on billboards in airports around the world and ran commercials on TV asking viewers "What size is your carbon footprint?" They created a calculator to let people work it out themselves.

In doing so, they shifted responsibility for the damage caused by their products onto the public. At the same time, they and other fossil fuel companies were extracting millions of barrels of oil a day.

Talking about a company's footprint in the same way you talk about a person's "levels the playing field in a way that's misrepresentative of the true nature of the climate challenge," said Geoffrey Supran, a researcher at Harvard University who studies how fossil fuel companies have misled the public on climate change. "The footprint literally personifies greenhouse gas emissions. It brings it down to the scale of a human footprint."

Oil rig workers in Norway

Oil and gas companies have emphasized society's role in cutting emissions

What do cigarettes and plastic have to do with it?

Fossil fuel companies promoted the idea of personal carbon footprints and individual action even while lobbying to weaken regulations to limit their pollution.

But they weren't the first industry to do so.

As early as the 1970s, the environmental group Keep America Beautiful made adverts that criticized people for littering and encouraged them to recycle. But the organization was funded by corporations churning out plastic bottles who were fighting regulation to address the root of the problem.

The tobacco industry then took these tactics further. It distanced itself from the damage that cigarettes cause by downplaying the science and running adverts centered around the idea of an individual's "freedom to choose." When companies got taken to court by doctors, they argued that deaths from heart and lung disease were the smokers' fault for buying their products.

A study Supran co-authored in the journal One Earth found that oil giant ExxonMobil targets individuals while downplaying the reality of climate change.  "These patterns mimic the tobacco industry's documented strategy of shifting responsibility away from corporations — which knowingly sold a deadly product while denying its harms — and onto consumers," the authors wrote.

Two people in Pakistan smoking cigarettes

Fossil fuel companies have used similar tactics to the tobacco industry

Is it the fault of big business?

When asked whether the industry is passing blame onto consumers, ExxonMobil told DW it is committed to working to decarbonize high-emitting sectors by investing in technologies that help society achieve a net-zero emissions future.

"Ultimately, changes in society's energy use, coupled with the development and deployment of affordable lower-emission technologies, will be required," the company wrote in a statement.  

Two other fossil fuel companies, BP and Shell, did not respond to a request to comment.

But along with French oil giant Total, these four privately-owned companies are indirectly responsible for 11% of the CO2 and methane emissions from burning fossil fuels between 1965 and 2018, according to a September study published in the journal Energy Research & Social Science. Together with state-owned companies in Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iran, just seven companies are behind 20% of emissions.

"You and I contribute relatively little to the climate crisis," said Emily Atkin, a climate journalist who runs a newsletter highlighting hypocrisy in the fossil fuel industry. "Our personal carbon footprints don't actually matter that much in the grand scheme of climate change."

That feeling is echoed widely. A statistic that holds 100 companies responsible for 71% of CO2 emissions has become a viral rallying cry for people arguing that personal action is useless. But while these companies extract the oil, gas and coal that is used to generate those emissions, the responsibility for burning it is still shared with people who buy their products. 

A worker installing a solar panel in Vietnam

Structural changes make it easier for people to cut their emissions

What can individual action achieve?

The International Energy Agency projects that 40% of emissions cuts needed to decarbonize the global economy by 2050 will come from policies over which the public has little control — like making more electricity from renewable energy or using cleaner technologies in industry — while just 4% are expected to come from purely personal actions like flying less or walking to work.

The remaining 55% comes from changes that need a mix of government action and active consumer choices. That means — with the help of subsidies and advances in technology — buying electric cars, installing a heat pump or better insulating homes. 

In rich countries, that would still require enormous changes to lifestyles. A study published in the journal Nature in November found such solutions can cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2050 and improve quality of life at the same time.

A vegan butcher in London, UK

Plant-based alternatives to meat have become more popular as people try to cut their carbon footprint

What's more, experts say, every action taken to cut emissions has a bigger impact on society than simply shrinking one person's carbon footprint. The rise of veganism, for instance, has encouraged companies to invest in tastier meat alternatives that make it easier for meat-eaters to choose a plant burger over a steak. Individual action is also not limited to consumer choices: voting and putting pressure on politicians can also trigger policy changes that shift society.

People say their actions are a "drop in the ocean" and the system needs to change, said Stuart Capstick, deputy director of the Center for Climate Change and Social Transformation at the University of Cardiff in the UK. "Well, my response to that is how is that system going to change? Systems don't change unless people push for them to change."

Edited by: Tamsin Walker

  • Beyond Meat Burger, at Dodger Stadium

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Big appetite

    With climate concerns growing, many people are trying to reduce their environmental impact. Increasingly, they're turning to plant-based meats — and investors are taking notice. When Beyond Meat debuted on Wall Street in early May, share prices more than doubled the first day. "Investors recognize … a huge business opportunity," Bruce Friedrich, director of the Good Food Institute, told AFP.

  • An Original Impossible Burger, left, and a Cali Burger, from Umami Burger, are shown in this photo in New York (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Spot the difference

    Backed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, meat alternatives including Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger, seen here at left, use new food technology and ingredients like peas, fava beans and soy. Unlike earlier veggie burgers, these meatless patties are said to taste, look, smell and even "bleed" like real meat (the secret is beet juice). They can also be healthier.

  • A herd of cows in Brazil

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Good for the planet

    But eating less meat isn't just a healthy decision. A 2018 WWF report said cutting animal products from diets would be a "relatively easy and cheap way" to fight climate change. A study by the University of Michigan found the Beyond Burger generates 90% less greenhouse gas emissions, requires 46% less energy to produce and has far less of an impact on water scarcity and land use than a beef patty.

  • A shopper chooses a package of Beyond Meat brand Beyond Sausage from a cooler in a supermarket in New York

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Crowded market

    Beyond Meat is already sold in thousands of US supermarkets and restaurants, and major brands are also looking for a piece of the action. Nestle launched its take on the beef patty in Europe in April, and Unilever took over Dutch plant-based meat producer The Vegetarian Butcher in late 2018. Burger King is rolling out a Beyond Meat option US-wide, and McDonald's is testing its own vegan burger.

  • Large fields of soy are seen near the city of Santarem in the Brazilian state of Para

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Not all positive

    Industrialized soy crops have been flagged as a contributing factor to widespread deforestation. As Brussels-based environment group Fern points out, more than 1 million square kilometers of land are used to grow soy, almost three times the size of Germany. Only a very small percentag of this, however, is used in meat alternatives. Most goes to animal feed.

  • Packages of Beyond Meat brand in a supermarket freezer

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Health food?

    There are also nutritional concerns about these highly processed foods. Leading brands can have more than double the saturated fat and as much as seven times the amount of sodium as a lean beef burger. And environmental groups are worried about Impossible Burger's inclusion of GMO yeast, which adds a meaty flavor. Excessive consumption has been linked to cancer — but that goes for real meats too.

  • A plate full of white sausage and pretzel in Bavaria (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Today's special: Quorn tubes

    In Europe, meat alternatives may soon have to be sold as "discs," "tubes" and "slabs" as opposed to burgers, sausages and steaks. The EU Parliament's agriculture committee has backed a move to ban producers of vegetarian food from using terms that usually describe meat. The full parliament is yet to vote on the measure however.

    Author: Martin Kuebler