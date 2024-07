Women's rights groups say Germany has become the "brothel of Europe." Should the country follow Sweden's example and criminalize buying sex?

In Germany, prostitution is legal. In Sweden, buying sex is a criminal offense. The Swedish model punishes clients, and the sex workers are decriminalized.

Should prostitution also be banned in Germany? The idea is finding increasing support among politicians as well as women's rights activists and sex workers themselves. A report by Gunnar Köhne and Jan-Philipp Scholz.