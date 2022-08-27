 Should African creatives leave or stay?  | Arts.21 - The Culture Magazine | DW | 08.10.2022

Arts.21

Should African creatives leave or stay? 

Africa's creative scene is booming. But what happens if a country’s infrastructure weakens, or its political system restricts freedom of expression? At DW's Global Media Forum, artists discuss the role of art for the continent's future. 

Bobi Wine aka Robert Seentamu Kyagulanyi

Bobi Wine aka Robert Seentamu Kyagulanyi

Bobi Wine is one of the most popular musicians in East Africa, and his songs don’t mince words when it comes to expressing his grievances in his native country Uganda. Most recently, he gained international fame when he ran for president in 2021 against long-term ruler Yoweri Museveni. He traveled to Bonn for Deutsche Welle's Global Media Forum to participate in a panel hosted by Arts.21: Creatives from Africa: Should I stay or should I go?

GMF Stella Gaitano, Writer from South Sudan

Writer Stella Gaitano

 

Together with host Karin Helmstaedt, Bobi Wine discusses with writer Stella Gaitano (South Sudan), filmmaker Ike Nnaebue (Nigeria), photographer Angèle Etoundi Essamba (Cameroon/Netherlands), and photographer and curator Akinbode Akinbiyi (UK/Nigeria/Germany. How can African artists contribute to the advancement of their home countries?

Watch the whole discussion on YouTube:  

 

