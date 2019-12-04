 Shots fired near Berlin′s Checkpoint Charlie | News | DW | 30.12.2019

News

Shots fired near Berlin's Checkpoint Charlie

Security services in the capital have said they are responding to an incident in the center of the city.

Checkpoint Charlie (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Sommer)

Police in the Germany capital of Berlin said they were responding to reports of shots fired in the Friedrichstrasse area in the center of the city.

According to local media, the shots were related to a robbery that occured at a Starbucks near Checkpoint Charlie, the landmark that marks a watchtower and guardhouse that was used to patrol the Berlin Wall. It's a popular tourist area and was likely to be especially full during the holiday season.

Authorities said they were searching for the unknown assailant, who is believed to have fled the scene. They later added that they had the situation under control.

Security services have cordoned off the area around the Friedrichstrasse and Kochstrasse intersection.

More to follow...

