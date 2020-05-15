 Shopping chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof to close up to 80 stores | News | DW | 15.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Shopping chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof to close up to 80 stores

The department store chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is set to close almost half its branches. The company was hard-hit by coronavirus, with many outlets forced to stay closed even as the lockdown was lifted.

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof (picture-alliance/dpa/Revierfoto)

German department store Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is set to close up to 80 of its 170 branches due to the ensuing crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, German media reported on Friday.

Headquartered in Cologne, the chain has made the move after drastic sales losses, and is part of an overall restructuring of the firm, according to Der Spiegel and Wirtschaftswoche.

Read more: Coronavirus lockdown pushes Germany into recession

It is believed the closures of the branches will result in the loss of up to 5,000 jobs for full-time members of staff.

The move has been heavily criticised by the General Works Council, calling the restructuring plans an "attack on all employees." 

On April 1, the group was granted protection against creditors and part of that procedure meant the organization had to submit a restructuring plan before the end of June. As a result, a letter is to be sent to employees, according to German media.

'Tougher than we all want'

Frank Kebekus, who was appointed by the court to manage the group during the insolvency procedure, wrote: "This cost-cutting operation will be a lot tougher than we all would want. Unfortunately there will be branch closures and, as a result, job losses." 

In the two-page letter, it was highlighted that Karstadt Kaufhof had lost more than €500 million ($540 million) in sales, a figure that is expected to end up being nearer €1 billion because of the coronavirus crisis, rendering restructuring inevitable. 

Read more: German stores re-open in first step to ease coronavirus restrictions

The department store chain has been particularly hurt by the recent crisis due to the size of its branches. Under last month’s relaxation of lockdown measures in Germany, stores with a shop floor of up to 800 square meters (8,610 square feet) have been able to reopen, but given that Karstadt Kaufhof's outlets exceed this measurement, the already ailing business felt it had little option but to implement cuts.

jsl/rc (dpa, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Berlin to open secondhand department stores

The Berlin Senate wants to make secondhand clothing and products the norm, rather than seen as items only for people in need. To do this, it plans on opening several secondhand department stores. (06.11.2019)  

Related content

H&M Kleidung

Delayed aid sees New York City retailers scared 15.05.2020

Although stores are opening in some US regions, in New York City they are still shut. Many small businesses fear they will not survive the COVID-19 pandemic because they are still waiting for aid.

Forderungen nach Wiederöffnung der EU-Grenzen wachsen mit Lockdown-Maßnahmen

Coronavirus latest: Germany to relax quarantine restrictions on EU travelers 15.05.2020

Several German states have allowed restaurants to serve guests once more. As Germany officially tipped over into recession, officials said the country was preparing to relax quarantine rules. Follow DW for the latest.

Deutschland Wolfsburg | Coronavirus | VW Produktion hochgefahren

Coronavirus lockdown pushes Germany into recession 15.05.2020

Germany’s economy contracted 2.2% in the first quarter of 2020. With most of coronavirus lockdown measures taking place in the second quarter, experts expect future figures to be even worse.

Advertisement