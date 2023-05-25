Shooting, stabbing in rural Japan — 3 killed

Witnesses said the attacker wore camouflage and used what appeared to be a hunting rifle. Authorities said he is now holed up inside a nearby house in the farming community.

A woman and two police officers were killed in a shooting and stabbing attack in central Japan on Thursday.

The incident occurred in a quiet farming neighborhood near Nakano in Nagano Prefecture.

Witnesses described seeing a man wearing camouflage and a mask stab one woman and later shoot two police officers with what appeared to be a hunting rifle.

The perpetrator is believed to be barricaded inside the house of the city council president, and authorities said they were unable to rescue a fourth person who had been injured because he was too close to the suspect.

Woman stabbed in back

One 72-year-old witness told public broadcaster NHK he had been working at another farm nearby when "a woman came running from the road saying 'help me', and she fell down."

"Behind her came a man wearing camouflage and carrying a large knife, who stabbed her in the back," he said.

Police said the attacker then shot dead two officers who arrived at the scene.

Although violent crimes are rare in Japan, which has strict gun control laws, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated last year with a home-made firearm.

