Shooting set to change narrative of Trump election campaign

Stefan Simons in Washington
July 14, 2024

A multi-agency investigation of the apparent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump is underway. Whatever the outcome, the shooting will change the narrative of the US elections. DW's Stefan Simon reports from Washington.

