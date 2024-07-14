Shooting set to change narrative of Trump election campaign

CrimeUnited States of AmericaShooting set to change narrative of Trump election campaignTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeUnited States of AmericaStefan Simons in Washington07/14/2024July 14, 2024A multi-agency investigation of the apparent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump is underway. Whatever the outcome, the shooting will change the narrative of the US elections. DW's Stefan Simon reports from Washington.https://p.dw.com/p/4iGr3Advertisement