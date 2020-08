Shooting outside White House as Trump evacuated from briefing

US President Donald Trump was briefly evacuated from a press briefing at the White House due to a shooting incident outside on Monday.

Trump said that he was taken to the Oval Office following the interruption, and that the Secret Service had shot someone outside of the White House. The suspect, he said, was taken to a hospital.

"There was a shooting outside of the White House and it seems to be very well under control," he said. "I don't know the condition of the person, but it seems that the person was shot by Secret Service, so we'll see what happens."

Trump added that US agents would release a full report shortly.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

