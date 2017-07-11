 Shooting in southwestern Germany, 2 dead | News | DW | 16.02.2022

Shooting in southwestern Germany, 2 dead

A man has fatally shot a woman near Stuttgart. Police have reason to believe the other person who died in the incident was the perpetrator.

Two people were killed in a shooting incident in southwestern Germany on Wednesday evening, police said.

Reutlingen police posted in a Tweet: "In Kirchheim Teck there was a police operation this evening after a homicide. According to initial findings, a man shot his wife and then himself. There was no danger to third parties."

Regional broadcaster SWR reported that the shooting occurred at a shopping center in Kirchheim unter Teck, 35 kilometers (22 miles) southeast of Stuttgart.

More to follow...

kb/jsi (AP, dpa)

