Shooting in East Jerusalem kills several — Israeli officials

A shooting in East Jerusalem killed at least seven people and wounded ten on Friday, according to Israeli foreign ministry cited by Reuters.

Police said that the perpetrator of the shooting had been "neutralized."

Israeli police and medics said that the shooting occurred near a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Israel's emergency response service earlier identified the site of the attack as Neve Yaakov.

Image: AFP

US condemns shooting

The US State Department condemned the attack as "absolutely horrific."

"We condemn this apparent terrorist attack in the strongest terms," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters. "Our commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad, and we are in direct touch with our Israeli partners."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.