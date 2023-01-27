  1. Skip to content
Israel Mehrere Tote bei Schießerei in Synagoge in Ost-Jerusalem
Image: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP
ConflictsIsrael

Shooting in East Jerusalem kills several — Israeli officials

52 minutes ago

Israeli police said that the gunman responsible for the attack was "neutralized."

https://p.dw.com/p/4MoMX

A shooting in East Jerusalem killed at least seven people and wounded ten on Friday, according to Israeli foreign ministry cited by Reuters. 

Police said that the perpetrator of the shooting had been "neutralized." 

Israeli police and medics said that the shooting occurred near a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Israel's emergency response service earlier identified the site of the attack as Neve Yaakov.

Emergency responders on the scene on the outskirts of Jerusalem
Image: AFP

US condemns shooting

The US State Department condemned the attack as "absolutely horrific."

"We condemn this apparent terrorist attack in the strongest terms," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters. "Our commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad, and we are in direct touch with our Israeli partners."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pictures Karl Gorath are displayed during a memorial ceremony commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Germany remembers Nazi persecution of sexual minorities

Politics11 hours ago
