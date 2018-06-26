Shooting in Dutch city of Dordrecht kills three

Three people were reported to have died and another to have suffered severe injuries in a shooting incident in Dordrecht, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of the port city of Rotterdam, on Monday.

Miriam Slot, a police spokeswoman, told Reuters news agency that a 34-year-old Dutch policeman shot and killed his two young children and himself at a home in Dordrecht on Monday evening.

Slot said that the policeman also shot and seriously wounded his 28-year-old wife. The children were reportedly aged eight and 12.

Police spokesman Wim Hoonhout told The Associated Press that the shooting "seems like a family incident."

In an initial tweet, Rotterdam police spoke of "multiple victims."

Later, they tweeted that three people were killed and one severely injured.

The mayor of Dordrecht, Wouter Kolff, tweeted, "Earlier tonight a very serious shooting incident took place in Dordrecht. I am very touched and sympathize tremendously with everyone involved …"

mvb/tj (AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.