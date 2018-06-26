Shooting in Dutch city of Dordrecht causes 'multiple victims,' police say

Dutch police are investigating a shooting incident in Dordrecht, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of the port city of Rotterdam.

In an initial tweet, Rotterdam police spoke of "multiple victims."

Later, they tweeted that three people were killed and one severely injured.

The mayor of Dordrecht, Wouter Kolff, tweeted, "Earlier tonight a very serious shooting incident took place in Dordrecht. I am very touched and sympathize tremendously with everyone involved …"

Citing a police source, Reuters claimed that a Dutch police officer shot and killed two family members and himself at a home in Dordrecht on Monday evening.

Police spokesman Wim Hoonhout told The Associated Press that the shooting "seems like a family incident."

No further details of the shooting were immediately available.

More to follow.

mvb/tj (AP, Reuters)

