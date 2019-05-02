Shooting in Australia's Darwin claims several lives — reports

Australian police arrested a 45-year-old man following a shooting in the city of Darwin on Tuesday, with at least four people killed, Australian media reported. Two other people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The shotgun-wielding man walked into a motel and started shooting at multiple doors, apparently looking for someone called "Alex," according to a witnesses cited by national broadcaster ABC.

"He shot up all the rooms, and he went to every room looking for somebody and he shot them all up, then we saw him rush out, jump into his Toyota pick-up, and rush off," witness John Rose told ABC.

After the suspect fled the scene, police launched a manhunt which lasted for about one hour. During the search, the police described the man as a tall white man wearing high visibility workwear.

Read more: One killed in drive by shooting at Australian night club

ABC also reported that a man was shot in the head outside Darwin city center, and that there was a "possibly a third crime scene" with another causalty. Authorities did not immediately confirm these reports.

The suspect was eventually apprehended by the police.

"The active shooter threat has dissipated," superintendent Gavin Kennedy, from the Northern Territory police force, told the AFP news agency, adding that officers were investigating at least five crime scenes throughout the city.

The police said they did not believe the incident was terrorism-related.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the shooting as a "terrible act of violence" from his visit to London.

"This is a very tight community and I know they will be rocked by these events," he told reporters.

dj/rc (AFP, DPA)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.