 Shooting in Australia′s Darwin claims several lives — reports | News | DW | 04.06.2019

News

Shooting in Australia's Darwin claims several lives — reports

A man wielding a pump action shotgun killed several people in the northern Australian city of Darwin, according to media reports. The suspect apparently opened fire in a motel and at other locations in the city.

Australian police arrested a 45-year-old man following a shooting in the city of Darwin on Tuesday, with at least four people killed, multiple Australian media reported.

The shotgun-wielding man walked into a motel and started shooting at multiple doors, apparently looking for someone called "Alex," according to a witnesses cited by the country's national broadcaster ABC.

"He shot up all the rooms, and he went to every room looking for somebody and he shot them all up, then we saw him rush out, jump into his Toyota pick-up, and rush off," witness John Rose told the ABC.

After the suspect fled the scene, police launched a manhunt which lasted for about one hour. During the search, the police described the man as a tall white man wearing high visibility workwear.

The ABC also reported that a man was shot in the head outside Darwin city center, and that there was a "possibly a third crime scene" with another causalty. Authorities did not immediately confirm these reports.

The suspect was eventually apprehended by the police.

"The active shooter threat has dissipated," superintendent Gavin Kennedy, from the Northern Territory police force, told the AFP news agency, adding that officers were investigating at least five crime scenes throughout the city.

The police said they did not believe the incident was terrorism-related.

More to come..

dj/rc (AFP, DPA)

