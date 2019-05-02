Shooting in Australia's Darwin claims four lives

Australian police arrested and charged a 45-year-old man following a mass shooting in the city of Darwin on Tuesday. Four men were killed in the incident and one woman was injured.

The suspect was out on parole after being released from prison in January. As part of his parole he was wearing an electronic ankle bracelet. Police did not say why he had been in prison. He is currently being held at Royal Darwin Hospital for exams.

"He is an individual who's well known to police and has had a number of interactions adverse to police," according to Northern Territories Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw.

Speaking of the incident, Northern Territories Chief Minister Michael Gunner said, "Five crime scenes, four people deceased … this is not the Darwin we know."

Citywide rampage

The shotgun-wielding man walked into a motel and started shooting at multiple doors, apparently looking for someone called "Alex," according to a witnesses cited by national broadcaster ABC.

"He shot up all the rooms, and he went to every room looking for somebody and he shot them all up, then we saw him rush out, jump into his Toyota pick-up, and rush off," witness John Rose told ABC.

After the suspect fled the scene, police launched a manhunt, which lasted for about one hour. During the search, the police described the suspect as a tall white man wearing high visibility workwear.

Not a terrorism event

"The active shooter threat has dissipated," Northern Territory Police Superintendent Gavin Kennedy told the AFP news agency after the arrest, adding that officers were investigating at least five crime scenes throughout the city.

Though authorities have yet to establish a motive, Chief Minister Michael Gunner said, "I understand when an event like this occurs, especially considering recent global events, people's fears turn to terrorism. We can confirm this is not a terrorism event."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the shooting as a "terrible act of violence" from his visit to London.

"This is a very tight community and I know they will be rocked by these events," he told reporters.

Tuesday's mass shooting was only the third since Australia introduced strict gun laws in the wake of a 1996 crime in which 35 people were killed by a lone gunman with 2 semi-automatic rifles in Tasmania.

js,dj/amp (AFP, dpa)

