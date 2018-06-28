Shooting at 'The Capital Gazette' US newspaper, Annapolis, Maryland leaves multiple dead: reports

Several people were reported dead after a shooting at the offices of The Capital newspaper in the US state of Maryland on Thursday.

A reporter for the newspaper, Phil Davis, wrote on Twitter that a single shooter had killed several employees.

Up to four people had been killed, according to CBS News.

Police have reportedly cleared the building in the city of Annapolis, an hour east of Washington, and arrested a suspect.

More to come ....

amp, jm/aw (EFE, AFP, dpa)