 Shooting at ′The Capital Gazette′ US newspaper, Annapolis, Maryland leaves multiple dead: reports | News | DW | 28.06.2018

News

Shooting at 'The Capital Gazette' US newspaper, Annapolis, Maryland leaves multiple dead: reports

Several people are reported to have been shot dead at the offices of "The Capital" newspaper in the US state of Maryland near Washington. Police have responded.

Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md. (picture alliance/TNS/Capital Gazette/Baltimore Sun/J. McKerrow)

Several people were reported dead after a shooting at the offices of The Capital newspaper in the US state of Maryland on Thursday.

A reporter for the newspaper, Phil Davis, wrote on Twitter that a single shooter had killed several employees.

Up to four people had been killed, according to CBS News.

Police have reportedly cleared the building in the city of Annapolis, an hour east of Washington, and arrested a suspect.

More to come ....

amp, jm/aw (EFE, AFP, dpa)

