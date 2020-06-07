 Shooting at Seattle protest zone leaves one dead | News | DW | 20.06.2020

News

Shooting at Seattle protest zone leaves one dead

A hospital official says two men arrived with gunshot wounds and one later died. The shooting happened in the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, set up in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Demonstrators at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone (Getty Images/AFP/J. Redmond)

One person was killed and another was in critical condition in a pre-dawn shooting in Seattle's protest zone, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the area near downtown known as CHOP, which stands for "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" zone, police said in a statement on Twitter.

Protesters have cordoned off several blocks near a police station in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood in the wake of demonstrations against police violence since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis several weeks ago.

More to follow...

