Shooting at Seattle protest zone leaves one dead

One person was killed and another was in critical condition in a pre-dawn shooting in Seattle's protest zone, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the area near downtown known as CHOP, which stands for "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" zone, police said in a statement on Twitter.

Protesters have cordoned off several blocks near a police station in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood in the wake of demonstrations against police violence since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis several weeks ago.

More to follow...