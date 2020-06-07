Shooting at Seattle protest zone leaves one dead

One person was killed and another was in critical condition in a pre-dawn shooting in Seattle's protest zone, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the area near downtown known as CHOP, which stands for "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" zone, police said in a statement on Twitter.

Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott told The Seattle Times newspaper that investigators were reviewing public-source video for clues about how the shooting took place. She said more information would be provided later.

A spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center said two men with gunshot wounds had arrived at the hospital in the early hours of the morning.

Protesters have cordoned off several blocks near a police station in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood in the wake of demonstrations against police violence since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis several weeks ago.

City officials have said they were still in contact with protest leaders, who had pledged to maintain order in the zone.

More to follow...