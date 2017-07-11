 Shooting at Oslo LGBTQ nightclub leaves two dead | News | DW | 25.06.2022

News

Shooting at Oslo LGBTQ nightclub leaves two dead

Two people were killed in a shooting at a LGBTQ nightclub in Norwegian capital of Oslo. Police arrested the suspected shooter.

DW News Breaking

Two people were killed and several severely wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said early on Saturday.

"Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.

A suspect was apprehended nearby, police added.

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported that the shooting happened at the London Pub.

dh/sms (Reuters, AFP)

