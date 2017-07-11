Shooting at Oslo LGBTQ nightclub leaves two dead

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Two people were killed in a shooting at a LGBTQ nightclub in Norwegian capital of Oslo. Police arrested the suspected shooter.
Two people were killed and several severely wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said early on Saturday.
"Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.
A suspect was apprehended nearby, police added.
Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported that the shooting happened at the London Pub.
