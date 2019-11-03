 Shooting at California high school leaves two students dead | News | DW | 14.11.2019

News

Shooting at California high school leaves two students dead

A shooting at a high school in the city of Santa Clarita has left at least two students dead and three others wounded, local authorities said. The suspected shooter was identified as a 16-year-old male student.

A woman holds her head after a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/Orange County Register/D. Crane)

Two students were killed and several others were wounded in the US state of California on Thursday when a shooter opened fire at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

Six students were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds — including the suspect, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said at a press conference.

One 16-year-old female student and a 14-year-old male student later died of their injuries.

"At this point, we have no indication of any motive or ideology," FBI Agent Paul Delacourt told reporters.

The others who were wounded include two girls, aged 14 and 15, as well as a 14-year-old boy.

Suspected shooter in hospital

Police responded to calls of a shooting at the school shortly after 7:30 a.m. local time (1530 GMT), when they saw the victims in a courtyard of the school.

Emergency vehicles park in front of Saugus High School where a shooting took place in Santa Clarita, California (picture-alliance/dpa/M. J. Sanchez)

The 16-year-old suspect was among those taken to the hospital and is in "grave condition"

The suspected gunman was identified as a 16-year-old male student at the school who used a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol that was stashed in his backpack. There were no more bullets left in the gun when it was recovered.

After firing on his fellow students, the shooter then turned the gun on himself, police said after reviewing video from the scene. The 16-year-old was said to be in "grave condition."

Massive police response

Emergency vehicles swarmed the high school, which is located northwest of Los Angeles. Video footage of the scene showed several people being loaded onto ambulance gurneys.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had urged people to avoid the area, while several other schools were locked down as a precaution.

Around 2,300 students attend Saugus High School, which consists of more than a dozen buildings.

US President Donald Trump is "monitoring the ongoing reports," a White House spokesman said.

rs/msh (AP, Reuters, dpa)

  • US: Dayton, Ohio (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Minchillo)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Ned Peppers Bar, Dayton

    In the early hours of August 4, 2019, a man carrying a rifle opened fire at people outside a bar in Ohio, leaving nine people dead before police killed him. The man was wearing body armor and had additional magazines for the .223-caliber rifle. Police responded to the shooting within one minute; had they not, Mayor Nan Whaley said, "hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today."

  • US: El Paso, Texas

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Walmart, El Paso

    Several hours earlier, Patrick Wood Crusius was arrested on suspicion of killing 20 people and injuring 26. The suspect allegedly posted an online screed shortly before the shooting that echoed US President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant statements. He appeared to target people he believed to be immigrants from Mexico. Prosecutors said they'd treat the shooting as domestic terrorism.

  • US: Virginia Beach

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Municipal Center, Virginia Beach

    Mourners gathered for a vigil in response to a shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach on June 1, 2019. A longtime city employee opened fire, apparently indiscriminately, outside and inside the building before engaging in a battle with police, who ultimately shot and killed him, authorities said. Including the gunman, the death toll was 13.

  • People comfort each other as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Borderline Bar & Grill, Thousand Oaks

    In November 2018, a 28-year-old former Marine attacked a country dance bar outside Los Angeles, killing 12 people and wounding 10 others. The bar was holding a "College Night" and was packed with a young crowd. The gunman was found dead inside the bar, apparently he killed himself.

  • Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Wittpenn)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh

    Eleven worshipers were killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018 while attending a baby naming ceremony. Six others were injured, including four police officers. The gunman is currently facing 29 criminal counts and could receive the death penalty. Police said he told officers that Jews were committing genocide and that he wanted them all to die.

  • Survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting speak against gun violence (picture-alliance/E.Rua)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Parkland, Florida

    A 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killed 17 of his fellow classmates in February 2018. For the first time in the US, survivors of a mass shooting came together to demand immediate action on gun control. The students founded March for our Lives, a nationwide student mass protest movement.

  • Sutherland Springs church crime scene (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Austin American-Statesman/N. Wagner)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs

    A grudge against his in-laws led a 26-year-old man to attack a church in the small, tight-knit community of Sutherland Springs, Texas in November 2017. The shooter killed 26 people between the ages of 18 months and 72 years. The mass shooting prompted President Donald Trump to focus the issue of gun violence on mental health and away from gun ownership.

  • Las Vegas Shooting (picture-alliance/M. J. Sanchez)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Route 91 Harvest Festival, Las Vegas

    In the deadliest mass shooting in US history, concertgoers were targeted at a country music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017. The shooter, a 64-year-old man with no criminal record, attacked from a room in the nearby Mandalay Hotel, killing 59 people and wounding more than 400. Authorities found 23 guns in the shooter's room.

  • The Pulse Night Club crime scene, being examined by authorities (Reuters/J. Young)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Pulse nightclub, Orlando

    An Afghan-American with a deep hatred for homosexuals attacked a gay nightclub in the city of Orlando, Florida in June 2016. Using an AR-15 rifle, the gunman stormed the darkened hall and killed 50 partygoers. The shooting was condemned worldwide and brought attention to hate crimes against the gay community.

  • Newtown Connecticut shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary (AP)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown

    The December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut rocked the nation in its brutality. It was the first time children under the age of 8 had been directly targeted, with 20 of them dying. Mourning parents flew to Washington, DC to support President Barack Obama's background checks legislation. The law ultimately wasn't approved, despite an emotional national debate.

  • Aurora, Colorado, 2012, a gunman opened fire during a movie screening (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Century 16 Theater, Aurora

    In July 2012, a gunman opened fire during a movie screening in Aurora, Colorado, causing chaos and confusion. In the aftermath, 14 people were killed and 50 were wounded. The assailant attacked moviegoers as they were watching the latest Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises.

  • young boy points to flowers at a memorial to Virginia Tech University

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Virginia Tech University, Blacksburg

    A student went on a shooting spree in a dorm and a class hall at Virginia Tech University campus in April 2007, leaving 32 people dead. The shooting turned the nation's attention to the National Rifle Association (NRA), the most powerful lobby group, which has fought to stop gun control laws.

  • Eric Harris, left, and Dylan Klebold, carrying a TEC-9 semi-automatic pistol, are pictured in the cafeteria at Columbine High School

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Columbine High School, Littleton

    The 1999 assault in Littleton, Colorado, was the first school shooting to shock the nation. Two disgruntled students walked into their high school and opened fire with automatic weapons, killing 13 people. The attack would later become the subject of a documentary by filmmaker Michael Moore, Bowling for Columbine, that examined the causes of gun violence in the US.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


